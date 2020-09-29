An operator of a bullet-train network in Japan has developed a computer system to keep trains safe from severe flooding. Officials at East Japan Railway say their technology ensures Shinkansen trains can be moved.

The system's development took place after a typhoon last October.

Heavy rain flooded a river and nearby rail yard in central Japan, damaging 10 bullet trains. All were scrapped.

The computerized system can predict a rise in a river's water level. The data is based on weather forecasts for the local area during a day-and-a-half-long period.

The system generates an alert for triggering preparation activities, like gathering train crew members and drawing up evacuation destinations.

There is also a warning level indicating when trains should be moved away from dangerous areas.