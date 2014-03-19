A man in his 40s was shot in the parking lot of a ramen restaurant in Miyada, Nagano Prefecture, on Monday, in what police said was a gang-related shooting.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. The victim was in a car when another man walked up to him and shot him, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was able to call 119 for help before collapsing outside the car.
He was rushed to the hospital and is currently in a critical condition after sustaining a bullet wound to his abdomen, police said.
Police said the shooter and victim both belong to yakuza gangs.
28日、長野県宮田村で男性が拳銃のようなもので撃たれ、撃った男はそのまま逃走しています。近くの小学校では警戒のなか、児童が登校しています。
事件があったのは宮田村にある飲食店の駐車場です。消防によりますと、午後5時前に40代の男性から「拳銃で撃たれた」と通報がありました。男性は重傷ですが、命に別状はないということです。男性は駐車場で車内にいたところ、男から腹部を拳銃のようなもので1発撃たれました。捜査関係者によりますと、男性と撃った男は暴力団関係者だということです。一方、地元の小学校では29日朝、児童が保護者付き添われて登校しました。
保護者：「こんなに身近で（事件が）あるとは思わなかったので怖い。登下校とかも子どもたちが心配」
警察は殺人未遂事件とみて逃げた男の行方を追っています。
