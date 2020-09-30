Man pleads guilty to killing 9 people
NHK -- Oct 01
A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing nine people at his apartment.

The remains of eight women and one man, aged 15 to 26, were found at an apartment in the city of Zama of Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo in October 2017.

Shiraishi Takahiro, who lived at the apartment at the time, was charged with murder, theft of the victims' belongings and abandoning the victims' remains in coolers. He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted the victims.

The lay judge trial on the case began on Wednesday at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court.

Shiraishi, wearing long hair, glasses and a white face mask, appeared calm as he admitted to the charges.

His lawyer argued that the victims had agreed to be killed, so the charge against Shiraishi should be homicide with consent.

The lawyer also claimed Shiraishi either could not be held criminally responsible, or was extremely frail mentally at the time.

The prosecution explained that Shiraishi opened a Twitter account in March 2017 to contact women contemplating suicide, whom he saw as easy targets.

They said he pretended to also be planning to kill himself, and began exchanging text messages with several women.

神奈川県座間市のアパートで、若い女性ら9人の遺体が見つかった事件で、強盗殺人などの罪に問われている白石隆浩被告（29）の初公判が30日、開かれました。 性的暴行を加えたうえで、殺害した罪などで起訴された白石被告の髪は長く伸び、緑色の服を着て、重い足取りで証言台に向かい「起訴状の通り、間違いありません」と述べました。白石被告はツイッターで知り合った被害者らに「一緒に自殺しよう」と騙して、自身のアパートに誘い込み、殺害に及んだということです。白石被告と自らの弁護士とで主張が食い違う場面もありました。起訴内容を認めた白石被告に対し、弁護士は「被害者の全員が殺害されることを承諾していた」として、殺人罪より刑が軽い承諾殺人の罪に留まると主張。検察側は「被害者は承諾しておらず、責任能力にも問題ない」と指摘しています。双方の主張が交わされるなか、当の白石被告は目を閉じ、足を投げ出したような体勢で座っていました。 　17歳の娘を亡くした男性：「娘の存在感はそのままだから。事件当時も今も変わらない。娘が戻る以外はどんなことしても晴れない。時が進んでいないから。
