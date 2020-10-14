Japan, the United States and six other countries have signed an agreement laying out what they say are the guiding principles for space exploration.
The US-led Artemis Accords are named after the Artemis program on lunar exploration that includes plans to send astronauts to the moon. Japan is a member of the program.
Canada and Britain were also among the eight nations that signed the pact at an online ceremony during the annual International Astronautical Congress.
Principles in the agreement include peaceful exploration and transparency. The pact also has rules on the extraction and use of space resources.
Japan's government says that although the accords are not legally binding, they mark the first international framework the country has joined for lunar and other space activities.
Science and Technology Policy Minister Inoue Shinji, who is in charge of space policy, spoke at the signing ceremony.
Inoue said he hopes the principles will serve as a major guide for future international rule-setting on space activity.
He said Japan looks forward to cooperating with its international partners.
日本時間14日未明、日本やアメリカ、イギリスなど8カ国による月探査に関する国際的な枠組み『アルテミス合意』の署名式が行われました。アメリカ主導の宇宙プロジェクト『アルテミス計画』は、いつごろ実現し、どんなことが行われるのでしょうか。
◇アルテミス計画のスケジュール
NASA（アメリカ航空宇宙局）によりますと、2023年に、月の軌道上に宇宙ステーション『ゲートウェイ』を打ち上げ、2024年には、有人で再び月面探査を行います。そして、2030年代には、月を中継地点にして、人類初の火星着陸を目指すということです。宇宙ステーション『ゲートウェイ』では月の科学探査や実験などを行い、月では水資源の探査を行います。
◇月で水を探す理由は
NASAの調査などによりますと、月の地下には水が存在すると考えられています。水は、生活用水になるだけでなく、分解するとロケット燃料にもなります。そうなれば、地球から月を中継地点として火星を目指すことができるようになります。地球から出発すると大気圏を抜けないといけませんが、月からなら効率よく飛び立つことが可能で、人や物資を多く運ぶことができるといいます。
◇最終目的地『火星』
火星は、地球に似た惑星として、薄い大気や地下には氷、つまり水があると考えられています。火星の探査によって、新たな資源を探査をするなど、人類の活動領域を広げることが主な目的で、海外では移住計画も浮上しています。
◇米中の“覇権争い”
アルテミス計画は、アメリカが主導し、合意した日本やイギリス、カナダ、オーストラリアなど8カ国で進められていきます。アメリカが各国と協調する狙いは、中国へのけん制です。中国は単独で、軍主導による月や火星探査を行っています。
Oct 15
Japan, the United States and six other countries have signed an agreement laying out what they say are the guiding principles for space exploration.
(NHK)
Oct 14
Covid-related ridership drops and long-term population trends are raising hard questions about the future of the Shinkansen network of high-speed trains in Japan. (Bloomberg)
Oct 14
Japan joined a U.S.-led international agreement Wednesday that outlines the exploration and utilization of resources in space, the government said. (Kyodok)
Oct 14
The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, located in Saitama prefecture of Japan, was built to protect Tokyo from flooding. Constructed in 2016, it measures 30 metres (98ft) in diameter and 70 metres (230ft) in depth. (South China Morning Post)
Oct 10
Japan will consider easing regulations on the sale of emergency contraceptive pills without a prescription, the health minister said Friday, taking a step toward allowing the kind of over-the-counter birth control that is already available in dozens of other countries. (Japan Times)
Oct 09
Three Japanese firms are teaming up to build fully electric tankers with no carbon footprint.
(NHK)
Oct 03
Present-day life has had mixed results on delivering on the predictions past generations made about the future. We still don’t have flying cars, for example, but we do have a real-life giant, moving anime robot (and if we had to pick one of the two, personally, that’s the one we’d pick). (soranews24.com)
Oct 01
A survey by a medical research center in Japan shows the fatality rate of people infected with the coronavirus is higher among those with chronic kidney or heart diseases.
(NHK)
Sep 30
Expectations are high for the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 after the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced earlier this month that an unexplored asteroid will be the new target for the unmanned probe. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
Astronauts staying at the International Space Station are set to get a taste of canned mackerel made by Japanese high school students.
(NHK)
Sep 30
An operator of a bullet-train network in Japan has developed a computer system to keep trains safe from severe flooding. Officials at East Japan Railway say their technology ensures Shinkansen trains can be moved.
(NHK)
Sep 30
The term 'Robot' was invented exactly one hundred years ago, in the year 1920, to describe a fictional humanoid in the Czech play R.U.R. Heck, it's even older than that- there are myths dating back to ancient Greece about Hephaestus creating automatons and such. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 27
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Japan's Pacific Ocean coast off Honshu Island on Sunday, the country's meteorological agency reported. (aa.com.tr)
Sep 26
Two Japanese researchers are among potential Nobel laureates in a list released by a US scientific information service firm. This year's winners will be announced starting from October 5. (NHK)
Sep 25
Japan could face a resurgence of coronavirus infections, although the number of cases has been on a downward trend since late July, a group of experts on virus prevention said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Sep 19
An international research team including a Japanese scientist on Thursday won the Ig Nobel Acoustics prize after showing that an alligator’s pitch rises after it inhales helium-enriched air. (Japan Times)
Sep 16
Japan's Hayabusa2 space explorer will aim to probe the asteroid "1998KY26" located between the orbits of Earth and Mars in 2031 after completing its current mission of collecting samples from another asteroid, the country's science minister said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 12
Japan's health ministry has decided to give seasonal flu shots to elderly people first, from October 1.
(NHK)
Sep 11
A government panel on the coronavirus outbreak says two prefectures, Okinawa and Ishikawa, still remain at the worst of the four stages in hospital bed availability.
(NHK)
Sep 08
Sharp Corp. said Monday that research by the firm has shown that its air purifying technology is able to reduce airborne coronavirus particles, claiming it as a world first. (Japan Times)