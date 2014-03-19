Reuters -- Oct 17
Yokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80% capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its COVID-19 countermeasures at big events ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics next year.
News source: Reuters
Oct 17
Oct 17
Oct 16
Oct 15
Oct 15
Oct 14
Oct 13
Oct 08
Oct 08
Oct 07
Oct 07
Oct 07
Oct 07
As regulated gambling spreads across other parts of Asia, attention always returns to Japan. There have been strong laws controlling gambling here for years, and it seems like this is one area that lawmakers will not return to any time soon. Let's take a closer look at the current status of gambling here as it currently stands. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 06
Nippon Professional Baseball and the J. League will explore the possibility of raising the current caps on attendance, a process that will include consultations with an epidemiologist, among others, the two leagues announced following the latest meeting of their joint COVID-19 task force on Monday. (Japan Times)
Oct 05
Oct 04
Oct 04
Oct 03
Sep 28
Sep 27