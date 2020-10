Tokyo’s Ameyoko Market

Ameyoko is Tokyo’s most vibrant market dating back to its black market days following the war.

Sanja Matsuri festival takes place after delay (NHK) The annual Sanja Matsuri festival linked to Asakusa Shrine in central Tokyo was held on a smaller scale on Saturday and Sunday after being postponed since May due to the pandemic.

Breaking down Japan’s Go To Travel campaign (Japan Times) Starting on Oct. 1, the government re-included Tokyo in its Go To Travel campaign, a program subsidizing domestic travel that aims to encourage spending and boost an economy suffering the effects of a global pandemic.

Ginza subway station in Tokyo renovated to show elegance (Japan Today) Renovated sections of Tokyo Metro Co's Ginza Station in the capital's high-end shopping district opened to the public Friday after roughly three years of work, with new features to showcase the luxury and elegance associated with the area.

Machu Picchu opens to give stranded Japanese tourist 1-man tour (Kyodo) A Japanese tourist left stranded for over 200 days at the foot of the ancient Inca ruins of Machu Picchu due to the coronavirus pandemic had the site all to himself when he was finally able to visit this month.

Japan mulls lowering global travel alert (NHK) NHK has learned that Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering lowering the travel alert that has been issued for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside Japan's stunningly beautiful shukuba (post towns) (Tokyo Lens) Japan is home to some of the most beautiful roads and paths I have ever seen in my life. Along the Nakasendo Trail, there are towns called Shukuba, or 'Post Towns'.

Jetstar Japan to drop 6 domestic routes (NHK) Officials with low cost carrier Jetstar Japan are struggling to weather the turbulence of the coronavirus crisis. They say the situation is forcing them to temporarily halt flights on six domestic routes.

Japan to exempt business travelers, returnees from 14-day quarantine (Kyodo) Japan is set to conditionally exempt business travelers and returnees from the 14-day quarantine policy currently imposed on all overseas arrivals to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, government sources said Wednesday.

Problematic travel packages surface under Go To Travel campaign (Japan Times) As the government-subsidized Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign picks up steam with the recent inclusion of travel to and from Tokyo, tour companies are rushing to offer travel packages, with some apparently over the top.