But on Tuesday, the major Japanese technology trade show achieved a first of its own by launching completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, setting a precedent that could become a new normal for trade shows.
CEATEC earned its fame as a major exhibition of consumer electronics such as TVs and home appliances, but it has been shifting its focus to products and services related to the IoT (internet of things), AI and cybersecurity. Its theme this year is “New Normal.”
The decision to hold the event in cyberspace aims to keep people safe from the risk of infection with the COVID-19 virus and to improve efficiency, but the organizers and exhibitors have had to scale a number of hurdles to do it — including handling heavy online traffic and finding ways to effectively demonstrate physical products when “visitors” won’t get the chance to touch or see them.
The show got off to a rough start, having to restrict access to its online venue for the first three hours due to surging traffic.
The website prepared by the organizing committee offers virtual space for 356 exhibitors to make online presentations, and will host a slew of conferences scheduled to be streamed during the four-day event.
As CEATEC expects over 200,000 visitors during the event, it has created a robust website capable of handling high volumes of traffic, but there was some difficulty when the server used by visitors during the registration process saw traffic spike to twice the expected load, which made the virtual venue unstable for a few hours, said Shun Yoshida, who manages public relations for the CEATEC Organizing Committee.
The event may not have opened smoothly, but the problems will serve as a valuable lesson for the organizers in planning future CEATEC events.
When it first started sounding out exhibitors, in late January, CEATEC had planned to hold the event in-person as usual, but then decided in May to run it fully online.
Yoshida said the decision was welcomed by many companies because they have established internal guidance encouraging staff to refrain from engaging in large-scale events, and similar activities, because of the virus risk.
But even at that point, the CEATEC team found they “were already behind schedule, with the organizer and exhibitors having to create an online event that had never done before from scratch,” Yoshida said, adding that they hope to draw on what they have learned this time around when organizing future events.
Adapting to an online event was a challenge for participating firms, too.