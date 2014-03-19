Pandemic forces CEATEC tech show to go completely virtual
Japan Times -- Oct 21
Under normal circumstances at this time of year, hundreds of companies would bring to life the Makuhari Messe venue in the city of Chiba with cutting-edge products from robots to cars and AI to internet-connected devices, for the annual event known as CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies).

But on Tuesday, the major Japanese technology trade show achieved a first of its own by launching completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, setting a precedent that could become a new normal for trade shows.

CEATEC earned its fame as a major exhibition of consumer electronics such as TVs and home appliances, but it has been shifting its focus to products and services related to the IoT (internet of things), AI and cybersecurity. Its theme this year is “New Normal.”

The decision to hold the event in cyberspace aims to keep people safe from the risk of infection with the COVID-19 virus and to improve efficiency, but the organizers and exhibitors have had to scale a number of hurdles to do it — including handling heavy online traffic and finding ways to effectively demonstrate physical products when “visitors” won’t get the chance to touch or see them.

The show got off to a rough start, having to restrict access to its online venue for the first three hours due to surging traffic.

The website prepared by the organizing committee offers virtual space for 356 exhibitors to make online presentations, and will host a slew of conferences scheduled to be streamed during the four-day event.

The CEATEC website displays materials from participating companies on Tuesday as the event kicks off completely online for the first time. | KYODO
The CEATEC website displays materials from participating companies on Tuesday as the event kicks off completely online for the first time. | KYODO

As CEATEC expects over 200,000 visitors during the event, it has created a robust website capable of handling high volumes of traffic, but there was some difficulty when the server used by visitors during the registration process saw traffic spike to twice the expected load, which made the virtual venue unstable for a few hours, said Shun Yoshida, who manages public relations for the CEATEC Organizing Committee.

The event may not have opened smoothly, but the problems will serve as a valuable lesson for the organizers in planning future CEATEC events.

When it first started sounding out exhibitors, in late January, CEATEC had planned to hold the event in-person as usual, but then decided in May to run it fully online.

Yoshida said the decision was welcomed by many companies because they have established internal guidance encouraging staff to refrain from engaging in large-scale events, and similar activities, because of the virus risk.

But even at that point, the CEATEC team found they “were already behind schedule, with the organizer and exhibitors having to create an online event that had never done before from scratch,” Yoshida said, adding that they hope to draw on what they have learned this time around when organizing future events.

Adapting to an online event was a challenge for participating firms, too.

最新のIT技術や電子機器を紹介するアジア最大級の展示会『CEATEC』が20日から始まりました。新型コロナウイルスの影響で、初のオンライン開催となった今年のテーマは“ニューノーマル＝新しい日常”です。 『シャープディスプレイテクノロジー』が開発したのは、透明なディスプレイです。飲食店やオフィスなどあらゆる場所にコロナ対策として設置されているパーテーションの役割だけではなく、空港の窓口や飲食店など様々な場面での活用が期待できるといいます。 シャープディスプレイテクノロジー、木村知洋課長：「社会的距離を確保する機能以外にも、情報を表示したり、映像を表示することで空間演出したり、光を遮ったり採り入れたりというコントロール、新たな価値を従来のパーテーションに加えることができる」 また、シャープは、体温や脈拍数など4つの数値を、体に触れずに測定できる装置も開発しました。 シャープ研究開発事業本部・足立佳久課長：「今後、複数人を同時に測定する方向に展開を考えていまして、イベント会場の前で複数人の健康状態を測ることを目指しています」 慶應義塾大学らによって開発された遠隔操作で患者の検体を採取できる装置は、実用化されれば、患者のくしゃみによる飛沫を浴びることなく、検体が採取できるといいます。 電子部品メーカー『アルプスアルパイン』は、触らない“タッチパネル”を開発しました。指を近付けるだけで操作ができ、コロナ感染の原因の一つとされる、接触感染を防ぐ効果があります。 『アルプスアルパイン』瀬尾昌隆専任部長：「コロナの前から色々リサーチするなかで、タッチパネルに慣れたなかで、でも触りたくないというニーズがある。そういうものをフォーカスして開発してきた。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Oct 21
Pandemic forces CEATEC tech show to go completely virtual
Under normal circumstances at this time of year, hundreds of companies would bring to life the Makuhari Messe venue in the city of Chiba with cutting-edge products from robots to cars and AI to internet-connected devices, for the annual event known as CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies). (Japan Times)
Oct 21
Deer-friendly digestible paper bags developed in Japan
Wild deer at Nara Park in western Japan, a major tourist attraction, have often suffered from eating plastic bags discarded by visitors, but local companies have now succeeded in developing paper bags that the animals can digest. (Japan Today)
Oct 20
Japan's maglev train gets facelift
Central Japan Railway Company unveiled the interior of the latest version of its magnetic-levitation train on Monday. (NHK)
Oct 20
Cyberattacks on Japan coronavirus vaccine projects point to China
Some Japanese research institutions developing coronavirus vaccines have been hit by cyberattacks, apparently from China, in what are believed to be the first cases of their kind in the country, a U.S. information security firm said Monday. ()
Oct 19
Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, Japan study finds
The coronavirus remains active on human skin for nine hours, Japanese researchers have found, in a discovery they said showed the need for frequent hand washing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (Japan Times)
Oct 18
What's the legacy of Japan's Fukushima disaster?
It's been nearly ten years since the Fukushima nuclear disaster and Japan is still struggling to manage its consequences. (aljazeera.com)
Oct 18
Ministry: 3 wastewater disposal options difficult
Japan's industry ministry says there are technical difficulties with three proposed options for disposing of treated radioactive wastewater stored at the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. (NHK)
Oct 17
Japanese hospital conducts world's 1st iPS transplant of visual cells
A Japanese hospital said Thursday it has performed the world's first clinical trial of a transplant of visual cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, to treat a patient with pigmentary retinal degeneration. (Japan Today)
Oct 16
Japan to release treated water from crippled Fukushima plant into sea
The Japanese government plans to release into the sea treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant crippled by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011 amid concerns over the environmental impact, sources close to the matter said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 16
Supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus
A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months. (Japan Today)
Oct 15
Japan, others agree principles for exploring space
Japan, the United States and six other countries have signed an agreement laying out what they say are the guiding principles for space exploration. (NHK)
Oct 14
Japan's bullet trains hit a speed bump due to virus
Covid-related ridership drops and long-term population trends are raising hard questions about the future of the Shinkansen network of high-speed trains in Japan. (Bloomberg)
Oct 14
Japan joins U.S.-led pact for space exploration, resource extraction
Japan joined a U.S.-led international agreement Wednesday that outlines the exploration and utilization of resources in space, the government said. (Kyodok)
Oct 14
Japan’s ‘underground temple’ protecting Tokyo from floods
The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, located in Saitama prefecture of Japan, was built to protect Tokyo from flooding. Constructed in 2016, it measures 30 metres (98ft) in diameter and 70 metres (230ft) in depth. (South China Morning Post)
Oct 10
Japan considers making morning-after pill available without prescription
Japan will consider easing regulations on the sale of emergency contraceptive pills without a prescription, the health minister said Friday, taking a step toward allowing the kind of over-the-counter birth control that is already available in dozens of other countries. (Japan Times)
Oct 09
Japanese firms to build electric tankers
Three Japanese firms are teaming up to build fully electric tankers with no carbon footprint. (NHK)
Oct 03
JAXA wants to build a fuel processing plant on the surface of the moon
Present-day life has had mixed results on delivering on the predictions past generations made about the future. We still don’t have flying cars, for example, but we do have a real-life giant, moving anime robot (and if we had to pick one of the two, personally, that’s the one we’d pick). (soranews24.com)
Oct 01
Survey: Some diseases raise COVID-19 death rate
A survey by a medical research center in Japan shows the fatality rate of people infected with the coronavirus is higher among those with chronic kidney or heart diseases. (NHK)
Sep 30
Hayabusa2's next next mission: small, rapidly spinning asteroid
Expectations are high for the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 after the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced earlier this month that an unexplored asteroid will be the new target for the unmanned probe. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
Food made by Japanese students to go to space
Astronauts staying at the International Space Station are set to get a taste of canned mackerel made by Japanese high school students. (NHK)