The Japan Meteorological Agency says a volcanic eruption occurred on Suwanosejima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at around 2:48 a.m. on Monday.
Agency officials are urging caution against flying rocks and the possibility of more eruptions.
28日午前2時48分ごろ、鹿児島県十島村にある諏訪之瀬島にある御岳で噴火が起きました。気象庁は噴火警戒レベルを「2」から「3」に引き上げて警戒を呼び掛けています。
気象庁の担当者：「諏訪之瀬島では本日2時48分、御岳火口で噴火が発生しました。火口周辺警報を発表し、噴火警戒レベルを『3』入山規制に引き上げました」
気象庁によりますと、今回の噴火で大きな噴石が南東方向に1.3キロほど飛んだということです。気象庁は諏訪之瀬島の噴火警戒レベルを火口周辺警戒の「2」から入山規制の「3」に引き上げました。御岳火口からおおむね2キロの範囲では、弾道を描いて飛散する大きな噴石に警戒するよう呼び掛けています。
Dec 28
(NHK)
Dec 28
Japan is developing a system aimed at keeping track of travelers from overseas as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus within its borders, a senior government official said Sunday.
(Japan Today)
Dec 27
The spread of the new coronavirus is threatening the supply of blood for transfusions in the Tokyo Metropolitan area.
(NHK)
Dec 24
Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University are planting the seeds for a 2023 launch of the world's first satellite made out of wood.
()
Dec 24
Yahoo Japan Corp. said Wednesday it will delete hateful and defamatory comments from all of its online posting sites with the use of artificial intelligence, beefing up efforts to tackle cyberbullying after the suspected suicide of a reality show star.
(Kyodo)
Dec 24
Japan has set its 2021 catch limit for large whales at 383, the same as for the current year, in line with calculations to avoid a negative impact on cetacean resources, according to the Fisheries Agency. (Kyodo)
Dec 24
Cannabis has a long history in Japan, dating back to the country's pre-historical period. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 22
The Japanese health ministry's expert board on Monday postponed a decision on whether to approve Fujifilm Holdings' Avigan for coronavirus treatment, opting to examine more evidence to determine its efficacy.
(Nikkei)
Dec 22
Inspired by his grandfatherâ€™s passion for airborne personal transport, Akio Toyoda, Toyotaâ€™s current president, has not just inherited the worldâ€™s largest car company but also his grandfatherâ€™s vision â€“ to make cars fly. (scmp.com)
Dec 22
National associations of doctors, nurses and seven other medical groups in Japan declared a state of medical emergency on Monday, urging the government to support the nationâ€™s medical system creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
"Brain fog" is one of the strangest symptoms of coronavirus. This is part of a project involving top researchers from around the world and AI analyzing 200,000 COVID-19 papers. (NHK)
Dec 21
A zoo in Toyama, Japan, treated their capybara to a traditional Japanese hot citron bath to help them through the winter, as seen on Saturday. (RT)
Dec 19
NHK has learned that Japan's health ministry has ordered local governments to prepare coronavirus vaccination programs, so that medical workers can begin receiving inoculations in February.
(NHK)
Dec 19
The capsule brought back by the Hayabusa2 space probe contained more than 5.4 grams of soil samples from a distant asteroid, exceeding the original target of 0.1 gram, Japan's space agency said Friday. (Kyodo)
Dec 19
More than 100 different symptoms of coronavirus infections have been found. (NHK)
Dec 18
Major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. on Friday filed for a fast-track approval in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first such application made in the nation, with industry sources saying the formal approval could come within months amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The government said Thursday it will remove the two remaining wind power turbines it installed off Fukushima Prefecture citing lack of profit in the project, which cost ¥60 billion ($580 million). (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Researchers have found a link between wearing masks and COVID-19 immunity. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 17
Japan's space agency said Tuesday a capsule brought back by the Hayabusa2 space probe last week from a distant asteroid contained the world's first sample of a material in a gaseous state from deep space. (Japan Times)