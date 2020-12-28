Volcanic eruption on Suwanosejima, Kagoshima Pref.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a volcanic eruption occurred on Suwanosejima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at around 2:48 a.m. on Monday.

Agency officials are urging caution against flying rocks and the possibility of more eruptions. 28日午前2時48分ごろ、鹿児島県十島村にある諏訪之瀬島にある御岳で噴火が起きました。気象庁は噴火警戒レベルを「2」から「3」に引き上げて警戒を呼び掛けています。 気象庁の担当者：「諏訪之瀬島では本日2時48分、御岳火口で噴火が発生しました。火口周辺警報を発表し、噴火警戒レベルを『3』入山規制に引き上げました」 気象庁によりますと、今回の噴火で大きな噴石が南東方向に1.3キロほど飛んだということです。気象庁は諏訪之瀬島の噴火警戒レベルを火口周辺警戒の「2」から入山規制の「3」に引き上げました。御岳火口からおおむね2キロの範囲では、弾道を描いて飛散する大きな噴石に警戒するよう呼び掛けています。

Yahoo Japan to delete hateful posts with AI to tackle cyberbullying (Kyodo) Yahoo Japan Corp. said Wednesday it will delete hateful and defamatory comments from all of its online posting sites with the use of artificial intelligence, beefing up efforts to tackle cyberbullying after the suspected suicide of a reality show star.

Doctors' and nurses' groups in Japan declare medical emergency (Japan Times) National associations of doctors, nurses and seven other medical groups in Japan declared a state of medical emergency on Monday, urging the government to support the nationâ€™s medical system creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: Brain Fog (NHK) "Brain fog" is one of the strangest symptoms of coronavirus. This is part of a project involving top researchers from around the world and AI analyzing 200,000 COVID-19 papers.

Pfizer first drugmaker to seek COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan (Japan Times) Major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. on Friday filed for a fast-track approval in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first such application made in the nation, with industry sources saying the formal approval could come within months amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.