Virtual Tour of the Japan National Stadium

Get to know more about the Japan National Stadium, which will play host to the 2020 J.LEAGUE YBC Levain CUP Final!

Learn about the venue’s unique construction, its storied place in Japanese sports history, and what you can expect from the atmosphere when Kashiwa Reysol and F.C.Tokyo face off on January 4th!

Japan to halt special entry for athletes over new virus variants (Kyodo) The Japanese government has decided to suspend special entry conditions for athletes and team staff from countries and regions where new, potentially more infectious variants of the coronavirus have been found, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo Games (Japan Times) Tokyo 2020 organizers said Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics have agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games, even as growing coronavirus infections in Japan overshadow the event.

Tennis: Nishikori has married ex-model (Kyodo) Japan's Kei Nishikori married 29-year-old former model Mai Yamauchi last week, the former world No. 4 men's singles player announced Friday on his personal app.

F1: Yuki Tsunoda joins AlphaTauri to replace Daniil Kvyat (Japan Today) Japan will have a driver in Formula One for the first time in seven years after AlphaTauri confirmed Wednesday that Yuki Tsunoda will replace Daniil Kvyat at the team in 2021.