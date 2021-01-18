A person taking Japan's new standardized university entrance exam has been disqualified for failing to wear a mask properly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Common Test for University Admissions was held on Saturday and Sunday under a government-declared state of emergency in Tokyo and 10 other prefectures due to the pandemic.
More than 530,000 applicants sat for the first round of exams at 681 locations around the country.
The National Center for University Entrance Examinations says a person taking the test in Tokyo was disqualified for refusing to keep his or her nose covered after being repeatedly instructed to do so.
緊急事態宣言下で初めての実施となった大学入学共通テストは、17日に第1日程が終了しました。マスクを正しく着用しなかったなどの理由で、4人の受験生が失格となっています。
新型コロナウイルスの影響による学習の遅れに配慮して2つの日程が設けられたうちの第1日程が終わりました。
共通テストは全国681の会場で行われ、16日と17日の2日間で4人の不正行為が見つかったということです。
東京都では試験官の6回の注意に従わず、マスクから常に鼻を出した状態でいた受験生1人が不正行為と見なされ、失格となりました。
初めての共通テストは、資料を使った問題や身近な事象をテーマにした問題などが多く、センター試験よりも思考力、判断力、表現力を重視した内容となりました。 - ANNnewsCH
