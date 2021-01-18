A person taking Japan's new standardized university entrance exam has been disqualified for failing to wear a mask properly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Common Test for University Admissions was held on Saturday and Sunday under a government-declared state of emergency in Tokyo and 10 other prefectures due to the pandemic.

More than 530,000 applicants sat for the first round of exams at 681 locations around the country.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations says a person taking the test in Tokyo was disqualified for refusing to keep his or her nose covered after being repeatedly instructed to do so.