Call for more strict glyphosate-use guidelines after Japan's honey warning
rnz.co.nz -- Jan 22
Tough border testing for New Zealand honey imports to Japan is re-igniting the conversation about the use of the weed killer glypohsate in New Zealand.

MPI is now requiring all honey exports to Japan to undergo glyphosate testing, after Japanese officials warned they would stop importing honey if they continue to find glyphosate that exceeds their acceptable limit.

MPI food risk assessment manager at New Zealand Food Safety, Andrew Pearson, said there were no food safety concerns.

"A five-year-old child who was consuming honey with the default maximum residue level in New Zealand would need to eat roughly 230kg of honey every day for the rest of their life to reach the World Health Organisation acceptable daily intake for glyphosate," he said.

Apiculture New Zealand said most honey producers were already testing for glyphosate in their products.

Apiflora owner Steve Weenink who has been a beekeeper for 50 years, said the tough part is not the testing, but keeping bees away from glyphosate in the first place.

"The issue with glyphosate is it's a type of salt and the bees will work it even when it's not on a flower. I had a case where the guys sprayed on a farm last year and he got a little bit of manuka, and it wasn't much, but the glyphosate levels were very high," he said.

Another beekeeper and owner of Dansar Bees, Daniel Martin said he and other honey producers worked hard not to use chemicals near their hives, but contamination continued to be a problem.

"Honey bees forage over an area of at least 3km from the hive, so the area that they forage in we don't have any control over land users in the area," he said.

Weenink said farmers benefited from the bees, but it was beekeepers who bore the financial burden of glyphosate use.

He wanted better guidelines and regulations about its use, especially as the industry is already doing it tough from a downturn in the clover honey market.

"It's a difficult playing field out there and we don't want to lose the manuka. If we lost China and Japan, and it tends to snowball a bit, once one country finds out about residue limits someone else hops on the bandwagon. So, it could quite easily be a global thing very soon," he said.

- rnz.co.nz

MORE NEWS
Jan 22
Clinical study begins in Japan for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has begun clinical trials in Japan of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. with an eye to distributing it in the first half of this year. (Kyodo)
Jan 22
Call for more strict glyphosate-use guidelines after Japan's honey warning
Tough border testing for New Zealand honey imports to Japan is re-igniting the conversation about the use of the weed killer glypohsate in New Zealand. (rnz.co.nz)
Jan 21
Japan to get 144 mil. doses of Pfizer vaccine
Japan's government has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to receive about 144 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for 72 million people this year. (NHK)
Jan 21
Fireball observed over wide areas of Japan
People in many parts of Japan have reported seeing what appeared to be a fireball flashing through the sky on Wednesday night. (NHK)
Jan 21
Asymptomatic carriers more prevalent among elderly
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says about 20 percent of people confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in recent months were asymptomatic when they tested positive. (NHK)
Jan 21
How to watch Netflix with a VPN
Indeed, Netflix is among the most prominent online streaming services. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 20
Access denied: Virus third wave forces hand of Japan's medical system
Skyrocketing numbers of people on waiting lists for hospitalization underline how officials are now being forced to limit medical care to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients amid bed shortages, with the vast majority of less urgent cases consigned into unsupervised home care. (Japan Times)
Jan 20
Tokyo Researchers Have Built a Human Tail
Researchers from the Keio University Graduate School of Media Design in Tokyo have created a robotic tail for humans. (Strange Things)
Jan 19
UK variant cases found with no UK contact
Japan's health ministry says three people in the country have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of the coronavirus now prevalent in Britain. (NHK)
Jan 15
Medical system in Tokyo under extreme strain
Japanese experts are warning the current wave of coronavirus infections is putting increasing strain on the medical system in the capital. (NHK)
Jan 15
Expert warns of explosive rise in cases in Tokyo
An expert warns that Tokyo has been experiencing an unprecedentedly rapid increase in new cases of the coronavirus and explosive growth could occur. (NHK)
Jan 14
Japan says it's working to isolate, analyse new coronavirus variant
Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said Tuesday. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 13
Seasonal flu cases remain well below average
The number of people infected with seasonal flu in Japan continues to remain dramatically below that of the average year. (NHK)
Jan 13
CES goes virtual amid pandemic
One of the world's largest technology-trade fairs has kicked off. The "Consumer Electronics Show" normally attracts over 100,000 visitors who crowd into a venue in Las Vegas. (NHK)
Jan 11
New variant of coronavirus detected in Japan
Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa. (NHK)
Jan 11
Coronavirus third wave puts many Japanese hospitals on overload
Medical facilities across Japan are struggling to cope with the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections, leaving the medical care system in many areas on the brink of collapse. (Japan Today)
Jan 11
Japanese arthritis drug effective against coronavirus, UK says
Arthritis medication developed by Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical provides effective treatment against the coronavirus, according to the British government, lowering mortality risk and shortening hospital stays. (Nikkei)
Jan 10
Explosion ~ 桜島 Sakurajima Volcano, Japan
At 10:09 JST an explosion was registered. It's not a strong plume so the explosion wasn't extremely forceful. (Volcano Time-Lapse)
Jan 08
Curtains can also be solar panels: Japan-made tech to change world
As countries shift away from fossil fuels, companies are focusing on developing and improving technologies for cleaner fuels. (Nikkei)
Jan 08
Japan's Fugaku supercomputer is tackling some of the world's biggest problems
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer — which in June ranked first in the global Top500 list of such machines, the first time for a Japanese machine in about nine years — was surprisingly not created with the aim of excelling in numerical benchmarks, unlike some of its rivals. (Japan Times)