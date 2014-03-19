Ending Nighttime Urination
NHK -- Jan 24
The source of nocturia, frequent nighttime urination, the number one problem for many seniors, is not what you think it could be!
- NHK

Jan 24
Japan's next mainstay rocket shown to media
Japan's space agency has allowed the media to see the first and second stages of the country's next mainstay H3 rocket. (NHK)
Jan 24
Jan 24
Top 5 Best Productivity Applications To Be Used In 2021
We as a whole know how simple it is to get exhausted at work, get up to speed in the mood of the day, extended periods in the workplace, and nothing new. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 22
Clinical study begins in Japan for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has begun clinical trials in Japan of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. with an eye to distributing it in the first half of this year. (Kyodo)
Jan 22
Call for more strict glyphosate-use guidelines after Japan's honey warning
Tough border testing for New Zealand honey imports to Japan is re-igniting the conversation about the use of the weed killer glypohsate in New Zealand. (rnz.co.nz)
Jan 21
Japan to get 144 mil. doses of Pfizer vaccine
Japan's government has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to receive about 144 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for 72 million people this year. (NHK)
Jan 21
Fireball observed over wide areas of Japan
People in many parts of Japan have reported seeing what appeared to be a fireball flashing through the sky on Wednesday night. (NHK)
Jan 21
Asymptomatic carriers more prevalent among elderly
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says about 20 percent of people confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in recent months were asymptomatic when they tested positive. (NHK)
Jan 21
How to watch Netflix with a VPN
Indeed, Netflix is among the most prominent online streaming services. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 20
Access denied: Virus third wave forces hand of Japan's medical system
Skyrocketing numbers of people on waiting lists for hospitalization underline how officials are now being forced to limit medical care to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients amid bed shortages, with the vast majority of less urgent cases consigned into unsupervised home care. (Japan Times)
Jan 20
Tokyo Researchers Have Built a Human Tail
Researchers from the Keio University Graduate School of Media Design in Tokyo have created a robotic tail for humans. (Strange Things)
Jan 19
UK variant cases found with no UK contact
Japan's health ministry says three people in the country have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of the coronavirus now prevalent in Britain. (NHK)
Jan 15
Medical system in Tokyo under extreme strain
Japanese experts are warning the current wave of coronavirus infections is putting increasing strain on the medical system in the capital. (NHK)
Jan 15
Expert warns of explosive rise in cases in Tokyo
An expert warns that Tokyo has been experiencing an unprecedentedly rapid increase in new cases of the coronavirus and explosive growth could occur. (NHK)
Jan 14
Japan says it's working to isolate, analyse new coronavirus variant
Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said Tuesday. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 13
Seasonal flu cases remain well below average
The number of people infected with seasonal flu in Japan continues to remain dramatically below that of the average year. (NHK)
Jan 13
CES goes virtual amid pandemic
One of the world's largest technology-trade fairs has kicked off. The "Consumer Electronics Show" normally attracts over 100,000 visitors who crowd into a venue in Las Vegas. (NHK)
Jan 11
New variant of coronavirus detected in Japan
Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa. (NHK)
Jan 11
Coronavirus third wave puts many Japanese hospitals on overload
Medical facilities across Japan are struggling to cope with the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections, leaving the medical care system in many areas on the brink of collapse. (Japan Today)
Jan 11
Japanese arthritis drug effective against coronavirus, UK says
Arthritis medication developed by Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical provides effective treatment against the coronavirus, according to the British government, lowering mortality risk and shortening hospital stays. (Nikkei)