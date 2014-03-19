Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire at a residence in Arakawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network
In December 2019, Ryuji Kawasaki allegedly trespassed into the vacant residence, which was undergoing demolition, and used a lighter to start the fire on the second floor.
“After getting into a fight with a friend, I started the fire due to accumulated stress,” Kawasaki was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.
After starting the blaze, Kawasaki pretended to have happened past the burning the building. “Is something on fire?” he asked the manager of a nearby restaurant. After noticing the smell of something burning, the manager called the fire department.
Last month, police first arrested Kawasaki for setting fire to the belongings of a homeless man at Ueno Park in Taito Ward. - tokyoreporter.com
東京・台東区で路上生活者の荷物に火を付けたなどとして逮捕・起訴された男が東京・荒川区でも空き家に侵入し、火を付けた疑いで再逮捕されました。
無職の川崎竜二容疑者（29）はおととし12月、荒川区町屋の空き家に侵入し、放火した疑いが持たれています。
警視庁によりますと、川崎容疑者は解体中の空き家に侵入し、2階の押し入れにライターで火を付けたということです。
火を付けた後、近くにいた人に「焦げ臭くないですか」などと言って現場に連れて行き、119番通報をさせていました。
取り調べに対し、「ストレスがあった」と容疑を認めています。
川崎容疑者は台東区で路上生活者の荷物に火を付けた罪などで起訴されています。 - ANNnewsCH
