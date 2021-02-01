The Japanese government will likely extend its state of emergency declaration for COVID-19 in the Tokyo and Osaka areas beyond February 7. It will make a decision after hearing experts' views this week.

More than three weeks have passed since the state of emergency was declared for Tokyo and three of its neighboring prefectures. Osaka and six other prefectures have been under the declaration for more than two weeks. It is due to be lifted on February 7.

The number of new cases in the past week is smaller than the week before. But the ratio of elderly people among the newly infected people has risen. Elderly people have a greater risk of becoming seriously ill.

Government officials are preparing for a possible extension of the declaration in the Tokyo and Osaka areas partly because the medical systems there remain strained.

They may consider lifting the state of emergency for Tochigi Prefecture, where the situation has been improving.