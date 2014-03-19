What’s Driving Japan’s Appetite for U.S. Debt?

Japan recently overtook China as the largest international holder of U.S. Treasury securities.

While Japan’s negative-yielding bond market is often cited as the reason behind Japan’s appetite for U.S. debt, it has comparatively little to do with demand. Here are the real reasons that have pushed Japan back to the top holder of U.S. debt. - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

