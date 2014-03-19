Japan recently overtook China as the largest international holder of U.S. Treasury securities.
While Japan’s negative-yielding bond market is often cited as the reason behind Japan’s appetite for U.S. debt, it has comparatively little to do with demand. Here are the real reasons that have pushed Japan back to the top holder of U.S. debt. - Bloomberg Markets and Finance
Apr 09
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders. (teslarati.com)
Apr 09
Apr 06
Norwegian robotics and software firm AutoStore AS said Monday that Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire 40% of its shares for $2.8 billion. (Japan Times)
Apr 06
The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.
(NHK)
Apr 04
A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about Y73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions. (Japan Times)
Apr 03
The price of cooking oil in Japan, which is indispensable for tempura, has risen sharply due to an increase in demand for soybeans and rapeseed. (JapanNutrition.com)
Apr 03
Japan's financial services minister says regulators will look into the situation following warnings of massive losses by global banks.
(NHK)
Apr 01
A new law requiring companies to try to keep their workers on the payroll until age 70 takes effect on Thursday in Japan.
(NHK)
Apr 01
Japanese firm Hitachi has made a major acquisition to boost its information technology business overseas. The company will buy US software developer GlobalLogic for 9.6 billion dollars.
(NHK)
Apr 01
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed due to Covid-19, will finally open on July 23 – with the Paralympics following from August 24 – although the organising committee has decided there will be no foreign fans and volunteers. (South China Morning Post)
Mar 31
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that Japan's economic recovery will not be derailed by staging the Tokyo Games without overseas spectators, while hailing the country's "strong response" to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic through timely stimulus packages. (Japan Times)
Mar 31
The owner of Japan's largest cruise ship, Asuka II, said Wednesday it will build an even bigger yet eco-friendly 51,950-ton ship with completion aimed for 2025, anticipating a post-pandemic recovery in travel demand.
(Kyodo)
Mar 31
Underscoring the fragile nature of the economy's recovery from last year's slump, Japanese retail sales fell for the third straight month in February as households kept a lid on expenditure amid the coronavirus emergency. (WION)
Mar 31
Gaming has always been a significant part of Japanese culture. When you visit the country, you’ll be taken aback by the number of arcades that house hundreds of locals and tourists trying to sample a piece of the action. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 30
Authorities in Egypt say a huge container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal almost a week ago has been freed. Traffic through the canal is expected to resume following safety checks along the waterway.
(NHK)
Mar 27
One of Tokyo's landmark hotels is slated for a 2-billion-dollar redevelopment plan. The operator says the project will make the Imperial Hotel Tokyo more competitive as availability of international 5-star accommodation has been increasing in the Japanese capital.
(NHK)
Mar 26
Japanese fashion retailer Muji said on Thursday that its stores in China will continue to carry products made with Xinjiang cotton, separating itself from the uproar by Chinese netizens calling for a boycott of H&M and other foreign brands. (Nikkei)
Mar 24
Japan's messaging app Line has stopped its Chinese affiliates and contractors from accessing the personal information of Japanese users, the company said Tuesday, in response to growing scrutiny over its data management practices. (Nikkei)
Mar 24
Japan is one of the most technologically advanced countries not only in Asia but across the globe, making it an excellent option for global expansion. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 23
The Japan Patent Office rejected a trademark application by an individual in Shenzhen, southern China, for using the name of Japan's indigenous Ainu people, documents showed Tuesday. (Kyodo)