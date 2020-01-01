6% of Japan's second-year junior high students are 'young carers'
The survey on the topic of so-called young carers by the welfare and education ministries also found that more than 10% of such children spend seven hours or more per weekday taking care of family members.
The survey results were reported to the ministries’ joint project team the same day. This was the first government survey on young carers.
The government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced in March a decision to provide support to young carers, as care-giving is a major burden for children. The project team will draw up detailed measures by May for inclusion in the government’s basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines.
The survey, conducted online between December last year and February, covered second-year students at public junior high schools, second-year students at full-day high schools and distance-learning high school students. Responses were received from 5,558 junior high school students and 7,407 full-day high school students.
A total of 319 junior high school students said that they have family members to whom they provide care. Of the respondents, 45.1% said they give such care almost every day, while 17.9% and 14.4% said they give care three to five days a week and one or two days a week, respectively. - Japan Times
一日に7時間以上、家族の世話をしている子どもがいることが分かりました。
学校に通ったりしながら両親や祖父母の介護や、きょうだいの世話をしている18歳未満の子どもは「ヤングケアラー」と呼ばれ、学業などに支障が出る恐れが指摘されています。
厚生労働省の調査によりますと、中学2年生の17人に1人が「世話をしている家族がいる」と答えました。
世話をしている家族は、きょうだいが最も多く61.8％で、父母、祖父母と続きました。
一日に世話に費やす時間が「7時間以上」と答えた子どもも1割いました。厚労省は今後、支援策をまとめる方針です。 - ANNnewsCH
