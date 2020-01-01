CVC Capital's bid for Toshiba exposes pervasive conflicts of interest
There is no way the timing of CVC's offer, on the heels of a shareholder vote to appoint independent investigators to review alleged vote tampering at last year's annual general meeting, is a coincidence.
A going private transaction -- if it can be accomplished quickly enough -- will effectively shut down the investigation and leave the world forever guessing at whether Kurumatani and other members of Toshiba senior management engaged in misconduct. It will also relieve Kurumatani from having to face reelection at the coming AGM in June, after having eked out a slim 57% margin at last year's contested AGM.
The identity of the bidder is a further reason for raised eyebrows. CEO Kurumatani served as President of CVC's Japan unit immediately prior to assuming office at Toshiba. Kurumatani's confidant and former Lixil CEO, Yoshiaki Fujimori, currently serves as a Toshiba director and special adviser to CVC.
Given the context and relationships, it seems unlikely that CVC's bid came out of the blue. The more plausible scenario is that it was solicited by Kurumatani to save his own skin. At one end of the spectrum of possibilities, one can imagine a tacit quid pro quo between Kurumatani and his former employer: a senior management role and equity in the privatized entity for Kurumatani in exchange for his help steering the deal in CVC's direction at a favorable buyout price.
The conflicts of interest between Toshiba management and shareholders are palpable. Yet Toshiba has shown itself remarkably tone-deaf to conflicts. To take the most recent example, Toshiba's shareholders voted for an independent investigation of last year's AGM in large part because the internal review by audit committee members who themselves were candidates in the contested election raised more questions than it answered.
How Toshiba addresses the obvious conflicts will be a fascinating test of the current condition of corporate governance in Japan. As a threshold issue, will Kurumatani and Fujimori be required to recuse themselves from negotiating with CVC? Will the terms of any compensation or equity participation for them in a privatized Toshiba be fully disclosed and vetted for fairness by a reliably objective process?
Even more significant and complex, will Toshiba take the CVC bid as the occasion to put itself up for auction to the highest bidder, one that may not be interested in Kuramatani's services post-acquisition? The conventional corporate law answer, echoed in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's own fair M&A guidelines, is that competing bids should be invited to ensure shareholders get the best price possible.
But whether Toshiba should be put on the block for auction is complicated by the fact that it is a designated national security asset. Sale to a foreign fund like CVC will require METI's approval under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade ACT (FEFTA).
That METI itself will necessarily play a deciding role in Toshiba's fate puts in the headlights METI's split personality as it relates to corporate governance generally and to Toshiba in particular.- Nikkei
Nikkei - Apr 13
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
Nikkei - Apr 13
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
Reuters - Apr 10
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
teslarati.com - Apr 09
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Apr 09
Japan recently overtook China as the largest international holder of U.S. Treasury securities.
Japan Times - Apr 06
Norwegian robotics and software firm AutoStore AS said Monday that Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire 40% of its shares for $2.8 billion.
NHK - Apr 06
The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.
Japan Times - Apr 04
A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about Y73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 03
The price of cooking oil in Japan, which is indispensable for tempura, has risen sharply due to an increase in demand for soybeans and rapeseed.
NHK - Apr 03
Japan's financial services minister says regulators will look into the situation following warnings of massive losses by global banks.
NHK - Apr 01
A new law requiring companies to try to keep their workers on the payroll until age 70 takes effect on Thursday in Japan.
NHK - Apr 01
Japanese firm Hitachi has made a major acquisition to boost its information technology business overseas. The company will buy US software developer GlobalLogic for 9.6 billion dollars.
South China Morning Post - Apr 01
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed due to Covid-19, will finally open on July 23 – with the Paralympics following from August 24 – although the organising committee has decided there will be no foreign fans and volunteers.
Japan Times - Mar 31
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that Japan's economic recovery will not be derailed by staging the Tokyo Games without overseas spectators, while hailing the country's "strong response" to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic through timely stimulus packages.
Kyodo - Mar 31
The owner of Japan's largest cruise ship, Asuka II, said Wednesday it will build an even bigger yet eco-friendly 51,950-ton ship with completion aimed for 2025, anticipating a post-pandemic recovery in travel demand.
WION - Mar 31
Underscoring the fragile nature of the economy's recovery from last year's slump, Japanese retail sales fell for the third straight month in February as households kept a lid on expenditure amid the coronavirus emergency.