Japan passport most powerful in 2021
The Henley Passport Index has been creating the list of most and least powerful passport rankings through regular monitoring of the world’s most travel-friendly passports since 2006.
The index does not take temporary restrictions into account, so the rankings will not be beneficial for tourists at present as one-third of all countries have banned international visitors.
Japan has topped the rankings with its passport presenting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations across the world. Singapore acquired second place with 192 and South Korea tied with Germany at third place with 191 destinations. China and the United Arab Emirates have made big strides toward travel freedom, climbing from 90th rank to 68th, and 65th position to 15th, respectively.
Most of the top 10 ranks are held by EU countries, whereas the UK and the US have dropped down to seventh place, alongside Switzerland, Belgium and New Zealand. Australia was ranked ninth beside Canada, with access to 185 countries visa-free. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden Czech Republic, Greece, Malta and Norway are among the other most powerful passport holders. - dlmag.com
businesstraveller.com - Apr 15
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
dlmag.com - Apr 15
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.
NHK - Apr 14
Mobile phone data show that fewer people were out on Monday night compared to a week before in downtown areas of Tokyo and Kyoto, where intensive measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Japan Times - Apr 13
An increasing number of companies in Japan are providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus at low cost, an effort to help boost travel demand battered by the pandemic.
Bloomberg - Apr 12
Wealthy people in Japan are turning to private jets in greater numbers as they seek to eschew crowded airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Virtual Explore - Apr 12
Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things.
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10
A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day.
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 10
This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 10
Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences.
EpicTV - Apr 08
In this first episode we travel to Kanayama near Hidatakayama to explore the boulders that are created in unique formations, which makes for a climbing experience like no other.
South China Morning Post - Apr 08
Martial arts performer Koshiro Minamoto’s hope to introduce Bugaku, or warrior dance, to foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics faded after Japan decided to ban overseas spectators to prevent Covid-19 spread.
soranews24.com - Apr 08
Pixar’s hit franchise serves as the inspiration for a new class of Tokyo Disney Resort accommodations.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 06
One of the nicest things about visiting Japan is that there is so much to see and do.
INQUIRER.net - Apr 04
Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions.
Kyodo - Apr 03
Cherry blossoms covering Mt. Yoshino, renowned for its 30,000 sakura trees of 200 varieties, in the western Japan prefecture of Nara reached their peak blooms Friday, 10 days earlier than usual.