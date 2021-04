Tokyo-area prefectures and Aichi to get stricter virus steps Tuesday

The Japanese government will add three prefectures neighboring Tokyo to the list of areas in need of stricter measures to curb a rebound in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday.

In addition to Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, the central prefecture of Aichi, which includes the major city of Nagoya, will be placed under a quasi-state of emergency, starting from Tuesday, the officials said.

The government will formally approve the plan to expand the list from Tokyo and five prefectures, including Osaka and Hyogo, on Friday, a day after the number of new daily confirmed coronavirus cases topped 4,000 for the second straight day.

It plans to authorize the four prefectures — Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Aichi — to toughen anti-virus measures through May 11, they said.

With the quasi-emergency status, prefectural governors can ask restaurants and bars in targeted cities to shorten operating hours and impose a fine of up to ¥200,000 ($1,800) for noncompliance.

On Thursday, Japan’s reported nationwide tally of new cases totaled 4,576, amid growing concern about what medical experts call a fourth wave of infections driven by the spread of more contagious variants.