Tokyo-area prefectures and Aichi to get stricter virus steps Tuesday
In addition to Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, the central prefecture of Aichi, which includes the major city of Nagoya, will be placed under a quasi-state of emergency, starting from Tuesday, the officials said.
The government will formally approve the plan to expand the list from Tokyo and five prefectures, including Osaka and Hyogo, on Friday, a day after the number of new daily confirmed coronavirus cases topped 4,000 for the second straight day.
It plans to authorize the four prefectures — Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Aichi — to toughen anti-virus measures through May 11, they said.
With the quasi-emergency status, prefectural governors can ask restaurants and bars in targeted cities to shorten operating hours and impose a fine of up to ¥200,000 ($1,800) for noncompliance.
On Thursday, Japan’s reported nationwide tally of new cases totaled 4,576, amid growing concern about what medical experts call a fourth wave of infections driven by the spread of more contagious variants.- Japan Times
Japan Times - Apr 16
CNA - Apr 15
South Korea is stepping up opposition to Japan's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Kyodo - Apr 15
China on Wednesday asked Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso to drink treated radioactive water accumulated at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after he said it is safe to drink it.
CGTN - Apr 14
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is aware of the concerns raised over Japan's plan to release nuclear wastewater into the sea and will continue to monitor the developments.
NHK - Apr 13
The Japanese government has officially decided to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. It will be discharged in about two years after being diluted.
Japan Times - Apr 12
Japan’s vaccination drive finally kicked into gear Monday around four months after the start of inoculations in the United States and the United Kingdom, a slow rollout that has generated further criticism of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s handling of the pandemic.
NHK - Apr 10
Members of a government panel on the coronavirus say the spread of infections in Japan this winter was aggravated by people attending year-end parties, especially in nightlife districts after 9 p.m.
NHK - Apr 10
The Japanese government will enforce stricter coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa from Monday without declaring a state of emergency.
CGTN - Apr 10
China on Friday urged Japan to be cautious about its plan to deal with radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, calling for the Japanese government to make decisions based on consultations with neighboring countries.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan's western prefecture of Osaka has declared a medical "red alert," and reported a record 878 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday. Osaka's daily cases have topped Tokyo's for more than a week.
WION - Apr 08
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to visit India as part of efforts to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s aggressive actions.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan's health ministry says three of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a farewell party last month at a restaurant in Tokyo.
WION - Apr 07
Japan deploys destroyer to gather information after Chinese carrier group spotted in Okinawa and Miyako islands towards the Pacific, Japan has sent its destroyer in retaliation.
NHK - Apr 06
Osaka and two other prefectures in Japan are tightening coronavirus measures to curb a spike in new cases.
Japan Times - Apr 03
The government on Thursday decided a new policy of providing different amounts of aid to eating and drinking facilities that accept requests to cut opening hours in areas under states of emergency related to COVID-19, or new countermeasures against the disease, based on the size of their operations.
Center for Strategic & International Studies - Apr 02
Strategic Japan is a CSIS Japan Chair initiative to introduce research from Japanese scholars highlighting potential areas for enhanced cooperation between the United States and Japan.