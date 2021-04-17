Suga speech stresses universal values
Suga spoke online at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The speech followed his in-person summit on Friday with US President Joe Biden.
Suga said the regional security environment has become more severe as China continues its attempt to alter the status quo in the region, including the East China Sea.
He suggested China's rise has led to a changing power balance in the Indo Pacific, and also attributed the increased uncertainty to a prevailing unilateralism in responses to the coronavirus pandemic.
Suga noted China is rapidly increasing its political, economic and military influence. He stressed Japan has no intention to concede in matters related to sovereignty, or fundamental values such as democracy, human rights and rule of law.
He said Japan's basic policy on pending issues caused by China is to firmly assert what needs to be stated and strongly request China take specific actions.
Suga also said Japan must work to establish a stable and constructive relationship with China while maintaining a close relationship with the United States and other like-minded nations.- NHK
Kyodo - Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
South China Morning Post - Apr 18
Beijing has accused the United States and Japan of sowing division after they said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region and referred to Taiwan in a joint statement for the first time in over 50 years.
Japan Times - Apr 16
The Japanese government will add three prefectures neighboring Tokyo to the list of areas in need of stricter measures to curb a rebound in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday.
CNA - Apr 15
South Korea is stepping up opposition to Japan's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Kyodo - Apr 15
China on Wednesday asked Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso to drink treated radioactive water accumulated at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after he said it is safe to drink it.
CGTN - Apr 14
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is aware of the concerns raised over Japan's plan to release nuclear wastewater into the sea and will continue to monitor the developments.
NHK - Apr 13
The Japanese government has officially decided to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. It will be discharged in about two years after being diluted.
Japan Times - Apr 12
Japan’s vaccination drive finally kicked into gear Monday around four months after the start of inoculations in the United States and the United Kingdom, a slow rollout that has generated further criticism of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s handling of the pandemic.
NHK - Apr 10
Members of a government panel on the coronavirus say the spread of infections in Japan this winter was aggravated by people attending year-end parties, especially in nightlife districts after 9 p.m.
NHK - Apr 10
The Japanese government will enforce stricter coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa from Monday without declaring a state of emergency.
CGTN - Apr 10
China on Friday urged Japan to be cautious about its plan to deal with radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, calling for the Japanese government to make decisions based on consultations with neighboring countries.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan's western prefecture of Osaka has declared a medical "red alert," and reported a record 878 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday. Osaka's daily cases have topped Tokyo's for more than a week.
WION - Apr 08
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to visit India as part of efforts to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s aggressive actions.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan's health ministry says three of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a farewell party last month at a restaurant in Tokyo.