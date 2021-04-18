Osaka confirms record 1,220 new infections
NHK -- Apr 18
The Osaka prefectural government reported 1,220 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
That is the highest daily count ever in the prefecture, exceeding 1,209 recorded on Friday. Osaka's daily tally has topped 1,000 for six days in a row. The Osaka government says it confirmed three new deaths from the virus. - NHK
Japan's HIV positive tests fell, fewer tests done
NHK - Apr 18
New data show the number of HIV infections confirmed in Japan last year dropped nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. The health ministry attributes the decline to a fall in HIV testing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and says the actual figure could be higher.
Kono: PM, Pfizer agree for more vaccine doses
NHK - Apr 18
The Japanese minister overseeing the government's COVID-19 vaccination program says Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has effectively reached agreement with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for additional vaccine supplies.
Osaka confirms record 1,220 new infections
The Osaka prefectural government reported 1,220 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
Suga asks Pfizer for additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Japan
Kyodo - Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.
Japanese surnames: a call for change
NHK - Apr 18
People in Japan are questioning the social norm of married couples adopting the same surname.
China accuses US and Japan of sowing division after Biden and Suga vow to counter ‘intimidation’
South China Morning Post - Apr 18
Beijing has accused the United States and Japan of sowing division after they said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region and referred to Taiwan in a joint statement for the first time in over 50 years.
US and Japan to invest $4.5bn in next-gen 6G race with China
Nikkei - Apr 18
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have agreed to jointly invest $4.5 billion for the development of next-generation communication known as 6G, or "beyond 5G."
Japan coronavirus cases keep rising
NHK - Apr 17
Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures have confirmed their highest new infection counts of the coronavirus since the second state of emergency was lifted last month.
Suga speech stresses universal values
NHK - Apr 17
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has addressed Indo-Pacific security in remarks to a US think tank. Suga referred to China's increased assertiveness in the region and said Japan will not concede on universal values such as democracy and human rights.
Japanese fried chicken enters period of Warring States
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 17
Japanese fried chicken, or "Karaage," is in a period of Warring States, with a bunch of new stores opening nationwide, including 678 just last year!
Woman arrested for animal cruelty kept 58 pets in Tokyo home
Japan Today - Apr 17
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 46-year-old woman for violating the animal welfare law after she kept five dogs in inhumane conditions at her home in Ota Ward.
Snow-walled Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route opens
Japan Today - Apr 17
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.
Suga, Biden confirm strengthening bilateral ties
NHK - Apr 17
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and US President Joe Biden have wrapped up summit talks at the White House on Friday.
JAL eyes use of alternative fuels for all domestic flights from 2040
Kyodo - Apr 17
Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
Two members of hip-hop trio Namedaruma accused of marijuana possession
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 17
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network
