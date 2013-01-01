Japan raises emissions reduction target to 46% by 2030

Japan's prime minister announced on Thursday an ambitious new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, hours before he was to join a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan will strive by 2030 to cut its emissions by 46% from 2013 levels, up from its earlier goal of 26%, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, a target he announced in October. He said Japan would further try to push the reduction as high as 50%.

“It will not be easy,” Suga said. “In order to achieve the target, we will firmly implement concrete measures, while aiming to create a positive cycle that links the economy and environment and achieve strong growth.”

Japan’s target of no net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 brought it into line with the European Union, which last year set a goal of becoming carbon neutral by the same date. China in September pledged to be carbon neutral by 2060.

Japan, one of the world's biggest carbon emitters, has been under pressure from environmental groups and European countries to do more than its earlier 26% reduction target. Britain has pledged a 78% reduction by 2035.

Japan initially was to release its new 2030 target in time for the U.N. Climate Change Conference in November in Britain, and Thursday's announcement was apparently to show its commitment to taking an active role in the global effort as an important U.S. ally.

Experts say Japan is under pressure to play a greater role as part of a multilateral effort led by the United States in environment and climate issues, where China is also expanding its influence.

地球環境について考える“アースデー”の22日、世界の首脳40人が集まる『気候変動サミット』が開幕しました。 主要国は2050年までに温室効果ガスの排出ゼロを目指していて、アメリカは2030年までに50～52％、イギリスは2035年までに78％減させる目標を発表しました。世界最大の排出国・中国は、2030年までにピークアウト、2060年までに“実質ゼロ”にすると表明しています。 日本はまず、2030年までにピーク時の2013年と比べて46％減らす方針を明らかにしました。これまで26％減を掲げていたので、大幅に上積みした形となっています。 - ANNnewsCH
