Sumo: Terunofuji returns to ozeki as Hakuho becomes sole yokozuna
The 29-year-old Mongolian sealed promotion by winning the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in March with a 12-3 record, becoming the first wrestler in history to regain ozeki status after dropping as low as the fifth-tier jonidan division.
Terunofuji, who is ranked behind Takakeisho as the second west ozeki, had plummeted to jonidan in March 2019 following a host of health problems, including injuries requiring surgery on both knees.
Hakuho, who is likely to miss the May 9-23 tourney at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan after surgery on his troublesome right knee, sits on top of the rankings as the east yokozuna. He is expected to make his return in July's grand tournament.
The winner of a record 44 top-division titles, he is sumo's sole grand champion following the retirement of fellow Mongolian-born grappler Kakuryu during the March meet. It is the first time since September 2012 that only one yokozuna has sat atop the rankings.
The rankings include four ozeki for the first time since the 2019 Nagoya meet. Asanoyama leads the east ozeki ahead of Shodai, who will compete as a demotion-threatened "kadoban" after going 7-8 in March.- Kyodo
Kyodo - Apr 26
NHK - Apr 25
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is winding its way through Japan and is now in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki.
Kyodo - Apr 25
Ayumu Goromaru, whose 2015 Rugby World Cup performance made him a household name in Japan, marked his final match on Saturday, when his club Yamaha Jubilo lost 46-12 in the second round of the Top League playoffs to Kubota Spears.
formula1.com - Apr 24
Formula 1 has announced that the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit for at least another three years.
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japan's Tokyo Olympic torch relay suffered its first total cancellation on Friday when Okinawa Prefecture organizers announced the May 2 leg in Miyakojima will not be run at all, and no events will be held.
Kyodo - Apr 23
If the Japanese women's football team are to achieve their goal of a gold medal on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, they must overcome a disjointed preparation caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with a lackluster track record against elite opponents in recent years.
Kyodo - Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
NHK - Apr 23
The International Olympic Committee has decided to maintain a rule on the Olympic Charter that bans "political, religious or racial propaganda" at fields of play and some other official places at the Tokyo Games.
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 22
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.
Reuters - Apr 20
The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
NHKn - Apr 19
The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team offered fans free coronavirus antibody tests before a game on Sunday.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Nikkei - Apr 16
Hideki Matsuyama made golf history on April 11, becoming the first Japanese to win a men's major and unleashing a frenzy by the country's golf industry eager to cash in on his success.