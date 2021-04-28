Fukushima Daini decommissioning plan approved
On Wednesday, the Nuclear Regulation Authority gave the go-ahead to the plan TEPCO submitted last May.
It says the decommissioning process is expected to take 44 years. Approximately 10,000 nuclear fuel units in the pools for spent fuel will be extracted over a 22-year period, and handed over to reprocessing firms for recycling.
TEPCO will also build a dry storage facility where some of the fuel will be stored in metal containers.
The plan states that the decommissioning will generate about 50,000 tons of radioactive waste, and estimates the entire cost to be more than 2.5 billion dollars, excluding the cost of nuclear fuel disposal.
The Fukushima Daini plant is located about 12 kilometers south of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant.
TEPCO announced in 2019 the reactors at Fukushima Daini will be scrapped, in accordance with the wishes of Fukushima Prefecture and others.
The plant operator will work to win local support for the plan before deciding when to begin the process.- NHK
NHK - Apr 29
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan plans to regulate online advertising as early as next April under the law requiring information technology giants to be more transparent following recommendations contained in a final government report on digital marketing released Tuesday.
NHKn - Apr 28
Japanese scientists have classified the fossilized bones of a dinosaur found on an island in western Japan as a new species.
NHKn - Apr 28
The president of the Central Japan Railway Company, or JR Tokai, says the estimate of the total cost of constructing a high-speed maglev train line has been revised upward by 1.5 trillion yen, or nearly 14 billion dollars.
NHK - Apr 27
Noguchi Soichi, an astronaut preparing to leave the International Space Station for a return to Earth, has handed the baton over to fellow Japanese Hoshide Akihiko, who arrived there days ago with three other astronauts.
Japan Times - Apr 27
The government on Monday said it has so far detected more than 20 cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 in Japan — a rise in the number of cases of the potentially worrisome new strain that some fear could prove more resistant to existing vaccines.
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Meteorological Agency has modified its view of the eruption at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday morning. It now says that what appeared to be pyroclastic flows -- a dense current of hot gas and volcanic matter -- were actually volcanic fumes.
NHK - Apr 25
A spacecraft carrying Japan's Hoshide Akihiko and three other astronauts has successfully docked with the International Space Station.
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and three others lifted off Friday as part of a crew rotation flight on a SpaceX-developed craft to the International Space Station.
CNA - Apr 23
It could take 30 years for Japan to fully release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. That is the timeline for the plant to be fully decommissioned.
Nikkei - Apr 22
Independent power supplier eRex will build Japan's first commercial hydrogen power plant next year to initially supply zero-emission electricity to around 100 households, Nikkei has learned.
Kyodo - Apr 22
A health ministry panel on Wednesday approved rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib for COVID-19 treatment, the third such case in Japan.
NHK - Apr 18
New data show the number of HIV infections confirmed in Japan last year dropped nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. The health ministry attributes the decline to a fall in HIV testing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and says the actual figure could be higher.
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's Reconstruction Agency says it is changing the design of a mascot character created to reassure people about radioactive tritium in water to be released from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Japan Today - Apr 15
Japanese Kaijurishi was founded in 1908 in the town of Seki, Gifu Prefecture, which is famous for its rich tradition and history of samurai sword making, as well as its state-of-the-art Japanese cutlery. So it makes sense that they've built their name as a leading manufacturer of shaving products in Japan.
NHK - Apr 14
Surveys by local governments in Japan show the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain is surging in the country. The variant, dubbed N501Y, is said to be more transmissible than the original coronavirus.