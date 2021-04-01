Japan to send respirators, oxygen concentrators to virus-hit India

The Japanese government said Friday it has decided to send 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India, which is battling one of the world's worst coronavirus crises with the rapid spread of the virus, including more contagious variants.

The move came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed during phone talks on Monday to work together to fight the pandemic of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

"Given our friendship with India, which is an important partner in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, we have decided to extend emergency assistance to help people affected by the novel coronavirus from a humanitarian standpoint," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference. - Kyodo