Over 200,000 sign petition to cancel Tokyo Games
The petition drive was launched on Wednesday through the Change.org platform by Japanese lawyer Utsunomiya Kenji.
It had received 206,000 signatures as of 3 p.m. Friday, Japan time. The website operator says the petition topped the 200,000 mark at the fastest pace since the Japanese version of the platform was launched in 2012. It has so far hosted more than 8,200 initiatives.
The petition calls on five parties, including the governments of Japan and Tokyo, to cancel the Olympics and Paralympics to protect citizens' lives and livelihoods.
It says if the Games are held without an improvement in the coronavirus situation, athletes will face unfair differences in preparation, and the strain on Japan's medical sector will only grow worse.
The petition is due to be presented to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as early as next week.- NHK
Kyodo - May 08
Yokozuna Hakuho, who holds the all-time record of 44 top-division titles, pulled out of the upcoming Summer Sumo Grand Tournament on Friday and will miss a sixth straight basho, the equal third-longest injury absence by a grand champion in sumo history.
NHK - May 08
NHK - May 08
Japan's minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has told World Athletics President Sebastian Coe she hopes to see a successful Games, working with his world governing body of track and field.
Kyodo - May 07
The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday it will provide athletes attending this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, free of charge.
newsonjapan.com - May 07
South China Morning Post - May 06
Fumie Takino, 89, founded the cheer squad Japan Pom Pom in 1996. While the team’s average age is 72, the women believe that age does not matter when it comes to dancing.
Japan Times - May 06
Mao Ichiyama won the women’s section of the Sapporo Challenge Half Marathon with a personal-best time on Wednesday, beating out fellow Japan Olympic team members Honami Maeda and Ayuko Suzuki.
Kyodo - May 06
The younger brother of Japanese NBA player Rui Hachimura has revealed a message received online that targets the two with anti-black insults, saying in his Twitter post sharing the racial slurs that he hopes to increase awareness of discrimination faced by minorities in Japan.
swimswam.com - May 06
Behind the newly-minted Asian record-setter Shoma Sato in the men’s 200m breaststroke at last month’s Japanese Olympic Trials, Ryuya Mura stunningly claimed 2nd place in a huge personal best.
Amit Maji - May 06
Japanese healthcare workers have spurned plans to deploy 10,000 of the already overworked personnel during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just as a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has pushed the number severe cases to a new record.
NHK - May 03
About 180 torchbearers have taken part in the Okinawa leg of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay.