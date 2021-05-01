Japan's 1st reactor to operate beyond 40-yr limit to restart in June
Kyodo -- May 13
An aging nuclear reactor in central Japan will be restarted in late June, becoming the first unit to operate beyond the government-mandated 40-year service period under new rules set after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, the operator said Wednesday.
Kansai Electric Power Co. will begin loading nuclear fuel into the No. 3 unit at the Mihama plant in Fukui Prefecture from May 20, with full operation expected to commence after final inspections in late July, according to the utility.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority granted approval in 2016 for the reactor to operate beyond the 40-year limit for an additional period of up to 20 years, after screening the company's safety measures for the unit.
The mayor of Mihama also gave his consent for the resumption in February this year, followed by Fukui Gov. Tatsuji Sugimoto on April 28.- Kyodo
Pfizer vaccine effective on COVID-19 variants in Japan, study says
Around 90% of people who received the vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. were found to have developed antibodies against the various COVID-19 variants detected in Japan, a university study showed Wednesday.
Third coronavirus drug approved for use in Japan
Japan's health ministry has approved the use of a rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, for treating COVID-19 patients. It's the third coronavirus drug to be approved in the country, following remdesivir and dexamethasone.
Estimated 9.8 million birds culled in Japan due to bird flu
Japan has been contending with outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu since November 2020.
Japan depends on overseas vaccines due to 30 years of inaction
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the U.S. last month included a phone call to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as the Japanese leader sought to secure doses of the American company's coronavirus vaccine.
Japan's 2020 internet traffic sees 78-fold jump from 2004 level
Internet traffic in Japan saw a some 78-time increase in 2020 from the 2004 level, partly due to a surge in online communications in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data.
Recent large Japan quakes are aftershocks of the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake
Three major earthquakes have struck offshore Sendai and Fukushima, Japan, in the past three months.
Train station lettuce: Japan railroad grows veggies indoors
A harried commuter rushes through a Tokyo station hoping to catch the next train home.
Japan's $100 Billion World's Fastest Train
Trains can feel quite old fashioned, in a lot of ways. With long distance travel very much the preserve of the plane in modern culture, a long-distance train as a mode of public transport can be seen as quirky, rather than the go-to option. Japan, though, is determined to change that.
"Balanced Japanese diet" helps reduce COVID-19 risk
There are concerns over the link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 infections, with Fukushima Prefecture having 4th highest incidence of metabolic syndrome in Japan.
Forget big feet! Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, study reveals
In support of the 'big nose, big hose' theory, a scientific study has found that men with larger noses do indeed have longer penises.
Life-size holographic anime character debuts as virtual assistant in Japan
A life-size virtual assistant in the guise of an anime character was showcased in Japan on April 26, 2021.
CBD for skin: Everything you need to know
CBD products continue to gain popularity all over the world.
Japan to set up mass vaccination site at Osaka convention center
OSAKA – Senior vice defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that the government has decided to set up a state-run mass vaccination center at the Osaka International Convention Center.
Japan devises first homegrown PCR tests for Indian COVID strain
Shimadzu, the Japanese company known for measuring instruments, has developed what is thought to be Japan's first domestically made PCR testing reagents for the potentially more virulent COVID-19 variant detected in India, with plans for a release as early as June.
Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and NASA crew return to Earth in SpaceX capsule
A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying Japan's Soichi Noguchi and three American astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday following the group's six-month mission at the International Space Station.
