China hits back at Japan over Taiwan warning
Reuters -- Jul 14
China said Japan was ‘wrong and irresponsible’ to interfere in its internal affairs after Tokyo named Beijing’s increased military activity around Taiwan as its top national security concern in its annual defense review.
Super Crazy Kun’s election win deemed invalid a second time
Japan Today - Jul 16
After a hard-fought election win last January, 2021 was gearing up to the year of Councilman Super Crazy Kun.
Japan Today - Jul 16
After a hard-fought election win last January, 2021 was gearing up to the year of Councilman Super Crazy Kun.
Suga, Bach vow to make Olympics safe and secure
NHK - Jul 15
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has expressed his determination to make the upcoming Tokyo Olympics safe and secure by taking all possible measures against the coronavirus.
NHK - Jul 15
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has expressed his determination to make the upcoming Tokyo Olympics safe and secure by taking all possible measures against the coronavirus.
Suga apologizes for asking wholesalers to facilitate alcohol ban
Japan Today - Jul 15
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized Wednesday for his administration's controversial request that drinks wholesalers stop supplying liquor to restaurants and bars that have defied an alcohol sales ban aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Japan Today - Jul 15
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized Wednesday for his administration's controversial request that drinks wholesalers stop supplying liquor to restaurants and bars that have defied an alcohol sales ban aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
China hits back at Japan over Taiwan warning
Reuters - Jul 14
China said Japan was ‘wrong and irresponsible’ to interfere in its internal affairs after Tokyo named Beijing’s increased military activity around Taiwan as its top national security concern in its annual defense review.
Reuters - Jul 14
China said Japan was ‘wrong and irresponsible’ to interfere in its internal affairs after Tokyo named Beijing’s increased military activity around Taiwan as its top national security concern in its annual defense review.
Japan warns Taiwan tensions pose 'regional security risk'
dw.com - Jul 14
In an annual Defense Ministry paper adopted on Tuesday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet, Japan's government expressed alarm about China and its growing military assertiveness in the region.
dw.com - Jul 14
In an annual Defense Ministry paper adopted on Tuesday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet, Japan's government expressed alarm about China and its growing military assertiveness in the region.
Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo to attend the opening of the Summer Olympics.
nytimes.com - Jul 14
Jill Biden, the first lady, will travel to Japan next week to attend the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled for July 23, her office said on Tuesday.
nytimes.com - Jul 14
Jill Biden, the first lady, will travel to Japan next week to attend the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled for July 23, her office said on Tuesday.
Govt. to cancel request to liquor dealers
NHK - Jul 14
Japan's government is planning to cancel its request for liquor vendors to stop supplying bars and restaurants that continue to serve alcohol even under a coronavirus state of emergency or focused restrictions.
NHK - Jul 14
Japan's government is planning to cancel its request for liquor vendors to stop supplying bars and restaurants that continue to serve alcohol even under a coronavirus state of emergency or focused restrictions.
Nishimura regrets remark but will not resign
NHK - Jul 13
The government minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response says he regrets causing owners of drinking establishments concern with a remark on infection-curbing measures. He said he would not be resigning.
NHK - Jul 13
The government minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response says he regrets causing owners of drinking establishments concern with a remark on infection-curbing measures. He said he would not be resigning.
Aso calls G20 agreement 'change in a century'
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's finance minister Aso Taro has called the agreement reached by G20 finance chiefs "a historic change in a century."
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's finance minister Aso Taro has called the agreement reached by G20 finance chiefs "a historic change in a century."
Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang to attend Olympics opening event
Nikkei - Jul 11
Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang will visit Japan for the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Taiwanese authorities announced on Saturday.
Nikkei - Jul 11
Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang will visit Japan for the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Taiwanese authorities announced on Saturday.
Japanese official chokes up over ticket cancellations
fox5sandiego.com - Jul 10
A Japanese official choked up with tears on Friday as he apologized for the cancellation of Olympic tickets, a moment that crystallized the country’s pain at seeing the Tokyo 2020 Games overshadowed by a worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
fox5sandiego.com - Jul 10
A Japanese official choked up with tears on Friday as he apologized for the cancellation of Olympic tickets, a moment that crystallized the country’s pain at seeing the Tokyo 2020 Games overshadowed by a worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan to ask tax-free stores to report visitors breaking quarantine
Kyodo - Jul 10
The government will ask duty-free stores to check the date of entry to Japan in customers' passports and report if they were shopping in violation of the required 14-day quarantine period, sources close to the matter said Friday.
Kyodo - Jul 10
The government will ask duty-free stores to check the date of entry to Japan in customers' passports and report if they were shopping in violation of the required 14-day quarantine period, sources close to the matter said Friday.
Tokyo heads for 4th state of emergency
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's government has decided to impose a fourth coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo, lasting through the Olympics. The state of emergency is to be in effect from next Monday to August 22.
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's government has decided to impose a fourth coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo, lasting through the Olympics. The state of emergency is to be in effect from next Monday to August 22.
Japan revises down GDP growth rate to 3.7%
NHK - Jul 07
Japan's government has revised down its projection for the country's economic growth in fiscal 2021.
NHK - Jul 07
Japan's government has revised down its projection for the country's economic growth in fiscal 2021.
Japanese councillor sues city for the right to attend meetings dressed as his masked wrestling alter-ego Skull Reaper
dailymail.co.uk - Jul 06
A councilman is suing the city of Oita in Japan after the council refused to allow him to wear his professional wrestling facemask in official meetings.
dailymail.co.uk - Jul 06
A councilman is suing the city of Oita in Japan after the council refused to allow him to wear his professional wrestling facemask in official meetings.
Japan's No. 2 raises possibility of joining US in defending Taiwan
Nikkei - Jul 06
TOKYO -- If China invades Taiwan, Tokyo may interpret the move as a "threat to Japan's survival" and deploy the Self-Defense Forces to exercise collective self-defense, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said Monday.
Nikkei - Jul 06
TOKYO -- If China invades Taiwan, Tokyo may interpret the move as a "threat to Japan's survival" and deploy the Self-Defense Forces to exercise collective self-defense, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said Monday.