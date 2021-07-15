Japan to lower minimum age for Moderna vaccine to 12
Japan Times -- Jul 15
The health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. from 18 to 12, sources with access to the plan said Thursday.
According to the sources, the ministry will submit the plan to a panel of experts as early as Monday. The vaccine was approved for use in Japan in May.
Moderna has confirmed that the vaccine is safe and effective for those age 12 to 17 through a clinical trial conducted in the United States on around 3,700 people, according to the sources.
In May, the ministry lowered the minimum age for Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine from 16 to 12.- Japan Times
対象年齢が12歳以上に引き下げられる見通しです。 モデルナ社のワクチンは5月に薬事承認され、現在、18歳以上を対象に職域接種や自治体の集団接種会場で使われています。 厚生労働省によりますと、モデルナ社はこれまでに12歳から17歳の治験データを追加で提出し、審査機関が有効性や安全性を確認したということです。 今月19日の専門部会で報告し、臨時接種の対象を「12歳以上」に引き下げる方針です。 ファイザー社のワクチンはすでに対象年齢は12歳以上となっています。 - ANNnewsCH
Japan to lower minimum age for Moderna vaccine to 12
Japan Times - Jul 15
The health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. from 18 to 12, sources with access to the plan said Thursday.
Japan Times - Jul 15
The health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. from 18 to 12, sources with access to the plan said Thursday.
The Unappreciated Magic of Gravity Rush and Sony's Japan Studio
The Canipa Effect - Jul 15
Japan Studio was a special place. While many other games publishers chased profits, Japan Studio had the privilege of being able to make creative decisions with the full backing of Sony.
The Canipa Effect - Jul 15
Japan Studio was a special place. While many other games publishers chased profits, Japan Studio had the privilege of being able to make creative decisions with the full backing of Sony.
TEPCO proposes way to show safety of treated water
NHK - Jul 13
The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has proposed a way to determine the safety of treated water that is to be released into the ocean.
NHK - Jul 13
The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has proposed a way to determine the safety of treated water that is to be released into the ocean.
How Japan Built The World's Largest Floating Airport
Tech Vision - Jul 12
Three miles off the coast of Japan sits a gargantuan monument to human ingenuity and ambition.
Tech Vision - Jul 12
Three miles off the coast of Japan sits a gargantuan monument to human ingenuity and ambition.
Japan's robotics market sees boom amid pandemic
Japan Times - Jul 11
Japan’s robotics market is booming thanks to the need to avoid in-person contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan Times - Jul 11
Japan’s robotics market is booming thanks to the need to avoid in-person contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan's $10 Billion Dollar Smart City Of The Future
TheRichest - Jul 10
Toyota is building a $10 billion smart city at the base of Mount Fuji. Woven City will be a living laboratory where Toyota employees, engineers, scientists, and researchers can live and work.
TheRichest - Jul 10
Toyota is building a $10 billion smart city at the base of Mount Fuji. Woven City will be a living laboratory where Toyota employees, engineers, scientists, and researchers can live and work.
JAL aims to launch flying car business in fiscal 2025
Nikkei - Jul 10
Japan Airlines plans to enter the flying car business in fiscal year 2025, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Jul 10
Japan Airlines plans to enter the flying car business in fiscal year 2025, Nikkei has learned.
In search of Japan's lost wolves
Japan Times - Jul 08
Though the Japanese wolf has been thought extinct since 1905, there have numerous sightings of wolf-like creatures in mountainous areas of Japan.
Japan Times - Jul 08
Though the Japanese wolf has been thought extinct since 1905, there have numerous sightings of wolf-like creatures in mountainous areas of Japan.
Japan approves Y4.4 trillion for green growth
Japan Times - Jul 08
The Cabinet approved budget compilation guidelines for fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, , setting aside around Y4.4 trillion ($40 billion) to promote key policies such as decarbonization under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's green growth strategy.
Japan Times - Jul 08
The Cabinet approved budget compilation guidelines for fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, , setting aside around Y4.4 trillion ($40 billion) to promote key policies such as decarbonization under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's green growth strategy.
Fever after jab may be sign of COVID-19 infection
NHK - Jul 04
Japan's health ministry says lingering fever after coronavirus vaccinations could be a symptom of infection by the virus.
NHK - Jul 04
Japan's health ministry says lingering fever after coronavirus vaccinations could be a symptom of infection by the virus.
Japan: Scientists say 3,000-year-old skeleton may have been world's oldest shark attack victim
Ruptly - Jul 01
Japanese researchers said they came to a conclusion that a 3,000-year-old skeleton belonged to the earliest known human who suffered a shark attack, as seen in footage filmed in Kyoto University on Wednesday.
Ruptly - Jul 01
Japanese researchers said they came to a conclusion that a 3,000-year-old skeleton belonged to the earliest known human who suffered a shark attack, as seen in footage filmed in Kyoto University on Wednesday.
Japan to make event data recorders mandatory for new vehicles
Japan Times - Jul 01
The transport ministry plans to oblige automakers to install event data recorders in their new vehicles beginning in July 2022, informed sources said Tuesday.
Japan Times - Jul 01
The transport ministry plans to oblige automakers to install event data recorders in their new vehicles beginning in July 2022, informed sources said Tuesday.
L452R mutation variants spreading in Tokyo
NHK - Jul 01
Coronavirus variants with the L452R mutation that were first detected in India are spreading at a fast pace in Tokyo.
NHK - Jul 01
Coronavirus variants with the L452R mutation that were first detected in India are spreading at a fast pace in Tokyo.
Private jet makes algae-fuel flight
NHK - Jun 30
A private jet that landed in Tokyo's Haneda Airport Tuesday afternoon looked perfectly normal on the outside. What made it special was on the inside: fuel made from used cooking oil and a kind of algae.
NHK - Jun 30
A private jet that landed in Tokyo's Haneda Airport Tuesday afternoon looked perfectly normal on the outside. What made it special was on the inside: fuel made from used cooking oil and a kind of algae.
Japan aims to get Mars moon sample in fiscal 2029
NHK - Jun 30
Japan's strategic council for space development has laid out a goal to bring back samples from one of Mars' moons in fiscal 2029.
NHK - Jun 30
Japan's strategic council for space development has laid out a goal to bring back samples from one of Mars' moons in fiscal 2029.
SoftBank pulls the plug on its flagship Pepper 'humanoid' robot
Japan Times - Jun 29
SoftBank Group Corp. has suspended production of its Pepper robot, shelving for now a project Masayoshi Son once personally championed as a symbol of his conglomerate’s ambitions in AI and technology.
Japan Times - Jun 29
SoftBank Group Corp. has suspended production of its Pepper robot, shelving for now a project Masayoshi Son once personally championed as a symbol of his conglomerate’s ambitions in AI and technology.