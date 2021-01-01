Super Crazy Kun’s election win deemed invalid a second time

After a hard-fought election win last January, 2021 was gearing up to the year of Councilman Super Crazy Kun.

Despite his unorthodox fashion for a political candidate, Super Crazy Kun’s novel strategy of campaigning to kids, who in turn had the ears of their parents and grandparents, ultimately earned him a seat on the Toda City Council in Saitama Prefecture.

Knowing full well that his dyed hair, tattoos, and clothing associated with Japanese bosozoku (biker gangs) wouldn’t go over with the other members of the council, Super Crazy Kun showed up for his first day in surprisingly sober attire and a serious demeanor to do his job.

Sure enough, not long after winning the seat a ploy was brewing to have his victory declared invalid. A group of “concerned citizens” filed a complaint with the Toda City Election Commission, saying that they suspected Super Crazy Kun had not lived in Toda for the mandatory three months prior to running for office.