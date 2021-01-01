Super Crazy Kun’s election win deemed invalid a second time
Despite his unorthodox fashion for a political candidate, Super Crazy Kun’s novel strategy of campaigning to kids, who in turn had the ears of their parents and grandparents, ultimately earned him a seat on the Toda City Council in Saitama Prefecture.
Knowing full well that his dyed hair, tattoos, and clothing associated with Japanese bosozoku (biker gangs) wouldn’t go over with the other members of the council, Super Crazy Kun showed up for his first day in surprisingly sober attire and a serious demeanor to do his job.
Sure enough, not long after winning the seat a ploy was brewing to have his victory declared invalid. A group of “concerned citizens” filed a complaint with the Toda City Election Commission, saying that they suspected Super Crazy Kun had not lived in Toda for the mandatory three months prior to running for office.- Japan Today
Japan Today - Jul 16
After a hard-fought election win last January, 2021 was gearing up to the year of Councilman Super Crazy Kun.
NHK - Jul 15
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has expressed his determination to make the upcoming Tokyo Olympics safe and secure by taking all possible measures against the coronavirus.
Japan Today - Jul 15
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized Wednesday for his administration's controversial request that drinks wholesalers stop supplying liquor to restaurants and bars that have defied an alcohol sales ban aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Reuters - Jul 14
China said Japan was ‘wrong and irresponsible’ to interfere in its internal affairs after Tokyo named Beijing’s increased military activity around Taiwan as its top national security concern in its annual defense review.
dw.com - Jul 14
In an annual Defense Ministry paper adopted on Tuesday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet, Japan's government expressed alarm about China and its growing military assertiveness in the region.
nytimes.com - Jul 14
Jill Biden, the first lady, will travel to Japan next week to attend the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled for July 23, her office said on Tuesday.
NHK - Jul 14
Japan's government is planning to cancel its request for liquor vendors to stop supplying bars and restaurants that continue to serve alcohol even under a coronavirus state of emergency or focused restrictions.
NHK - Jul 13
The government minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response says he regrets causing owners of drinking establishments concern with a remark on infection-curbing measures. He said he would not be resigning.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's finance minister Aso Taro has called the agreement reached by G20 finance chiefs "a historic change in a century."
Nikkei - Jul 11
Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang will visit Japan for the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Taiwanese authorities announced on Saturday.
fox5sandiego.com - Jul 10
A Japanese official choked up with tears on Friday as he apologized for the cancellation of Olympic tickets, a moment that crystallized the country’s pain at seeing the Tokyo 2020 Games overshadowed by a worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyodo - Jul 10
The government will ask duty-free stores to check the date of entry to Japan in customers' passports and report if they were shopping in violation of the required 14-day quarantine period, sources close to the matter said Friday.
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's government has decided to impose a fourth coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo, lasting through the Olympics. The state of emergency is to be in effect from next Monday to August 22.
NHK - Jul 07
Japan's government has revised down its projection for the country's economic growth in fiscal 2021.
dailymail.co.uk - Jul 06
A councilman is suing the city of Oita in Japan after the council refused to allow him to wear his professional wrestling facemask in official meetings.
Nikkei - Jul 06
TOKYO -- If China invades Taiwan, Tokyo may interpret the move as a "threat to Japan's survival" and deploy the Self-Defense Forces to exercise collective self-defense, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said Monday.