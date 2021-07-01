The secret life of sake, Japan's national obsession
Sake is delicious yet deadly. On first taste it’s subtle and sophisticated. It tiptoes about the palate. It arrives politely and even bows. Then, before too long, it kicks you off your feet.
For while sake has the drinkability of wine, it can often be 15-20% ABV. I reflected on this one morning in Tokyo, lying limp in my handkerchief-sized hotel room on the seventh floor of a 34-floor tower block. Splayed out on my bed, all the tonnage of the 27 floors above seemed to press down on my forehead. Sake can make for brutal hangovers. But it also has a place in the soul of Japan.
In simple terms, it’s a rice wine made from polished grain, and it’s brewed in practically every corner of the country. What’s more, Japanese history has marinated, positively stewed in sake. Yet, to many foreigners, it’s shrouded in misconception. For starters: it’s not even called sake.
“We call it ‘Nihonshu’,” Ryuzo had explained some 14 hours earlier, in more lucid times. “And Nihonshu means ‘the drink of Japan’.’’
Ryuzo is an old friend of mine with a fondness for sake-powered nights. At the start of our night out, I meet him in Shinjuku, next to the famous statue of Godzilla roaring at the karaoke bars below.
Shinjuku is Tokyo’s nightlife HQ, stuffed with tourist traps for a bemused and jet-lagged clientele. Fortunately, Ryuzo knows his way around, and — following an unwritten rule for finding Tokyo’s best bars — avoids the obvious, instead leading me into a drab, corporate building, where we catch a lift and open a nondescript door that you might expect would lead to a stationery cupboard. Here, a sign reads ‘NO SAKE, NO LIFE’.
Kurand Sake Market is one of a small chain of sake specialists in the capital. Ryuzo and I buy tickets that entitle us to all-you-can-drink, pour-yourself sake for 90 minutes. I look at the clientele — smart, young professionals sipping contentedly — and try to imagine the crater of devastation should a similar drink-against-the-clock business open in the UK.
Recent history hasn’t been kind to sake. After the Second World War, Japan opened its arms (and its drinks cabinet) to the world. Beer and wine quickly became fashionable. Sake was left on the shelf, and the number of breweries almost halved in 30 years. Only in recent times has sake enjoyed a renaissance that Ryuzo likens to the recent global rise of craft beer. While industrial-scale production has declined, artisanal brewers, often known for their products’ wacky labels and strange infusions, are taking off.- National Geographic
National Geographic - Jul 16
From boisterous bars in Tokyo to bucolic breweries in the hinterland beyond the capital, sake is intertwined with Japan’s cultural and spiritual life.
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 16
A 49-year-old man accused of shooting two cats with an air gun in separate incidents has admitted to dozens of other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
INQUIRER.net - Jul 15
Japanese vending machines dispense everything from pizza to cigarettes and edible insects. Now there are even ones where you can buy Olympics souvenirs.
Japan Times - Jul 14
The Hiroshima High Court ruled Wednesday that 84 people in Hiroshima are eligible to receive state health care benefits even though they were exposed to radioactive "black rain" following the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing outside an area currently recognized by the government.
soranews24.com - Jul 14
KyoAni proves they’re still one of the best with these breathtaking beautiful commercials.
Japan Today - Jul 13
Four electricians from the United States and Britain who came to Japan to work on the Tokyo Olympics have been arrested on suspicion of using cocaine, police said Tuesday.
NHK - Jul 13
Three monuments that symbolize the effort to recover after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan have been unveiled ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 13
KYOTO (TR) – A famous potter was fatally shot by his girlfriend with a crossbow inside a love hotel in Kyoto City last week, police have revealed, reports Abema Times
Japan Today - Jul 13
Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he strangled and stabbed his 26-year-old wife at their apartment on Saturday.
Asian Boss - Jul 12
Meet former Miss World Japan winner Priyanka Yoshikawa who’s the first half Indian, half Japanese to win the competition in 2016.
Japan Times - Jul 12
The organizers and some artists scheduled to take part in Ibaraki Prefecture's Rock in Japan Festival have expressed frustration over the abrupt canceling of the event even though the prefecture is not under a state of emergency.
Japan Today - Jul 12
A surprisingly growing problem in Japan has been the poaching of those gelatinous-looking echinoderms sea cucumbers. While they may not be much to look at, these creatures can fetch a fair price on the black market for their use in cuisine and holistic medicine.
nottinghampost.com - Jul 10
The body of a Nottinghamshire teacher who disappeared in Japan has been discovered, it has been reported.
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 10
KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at a senior home in Hiratsuka City over the alleged attempted rape of a female resident, reports TV Asahi.
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 10
KANAGAWA (TR) – Two foreigners have been accused of smuggling nearly 300 kilograms of stimulant drugs aboard a ship from Hong Kong, reports NHK.
Japan Times - Jul 08
Emperor Naruhito received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Akasaka Imperial Residence in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday afternoon, the Imperial Household Agency announced.