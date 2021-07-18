2 years since KyoAni arson attack

A memorial service was held Sunday to mark two years since the deadly arson attack at a studio of the Kyoto Animation production company in western Japan.

The service was held at the site where the studio once stood in the city of Kyoto. The families of victims offered prayers, along with Kyoto Animation employees.

The company's president, Hatta Hideaki, said it was a truly sad and poignant occasion. He addressed the victims, saying that their work is still viewed by many people and they will never be forgotten.

The attack left 36 employees dead and 32 others injured, shocking anime fans at home and abroad.

Prosecutors have indicted 43-year-old Aoba Shinji on murder, arson, and other charges. But his trial has not yet been scheduled. - NHK