80-year-old man found stabbed to death in Kyoto apartment
Japan Today -- Jul 19
An 80-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his apartment in Kyoto, police said Sunday.
According to police, the body of Takahiro Hirakita was found in his municipal apartment in Nishikyo Ward on Friday night, Fuji TV reported. Police found Hirakita’s body after having been notified by a neighbor who was concerned that the victim hadn’t been seen for some time.
Police said he had been stabbed several times in the neck and chest. An autopsy on Saturday revealed he had been killed sometime between July 7 and 14.
Police said the front door was locked but the balcony door was not. No weapon was found in the apartment, nor did the apartment show any sign of having been ransacked. Police said 500,000 yen was found in the apartment.- Japan Today
７月１６日、京都市西京区の市営住宅の一室で男性の遺体がみつかりました。遺体には複数の刺し傷があり、警察は殺人事件と断定し捜査しています。 - MBS NEWS
Giant puppet from Tohoku arrives in Tokyo
NHK - Jul 19
A giant puppet named Mocco has arrived in Tokyo carrying messages from the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan.
2 more bodies found at site of Atami mudslides
NHK - Jul 18
Search teams have found two more bodies at the site of massive mudslides that devastated the spa resort city of Atami, southwest of Tokyo.
2 years since KyoAni arson attack
NHK - Jul 18
A memorial service was held Sunday to mark two years since the deadly arson attack at a studio of the Kyoto Animation production company in western Japan.
Hamaguchi, Oe win Best Screenplay at Cannes
NHK - Jul 18
Japanese director Hamaguchi Ryusuke and scriptwriter Oe Takamasa have won the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Film Festival for the movie "Drive My Car."
The secret life of sake, Japan's national obsession
National Geographic - Jul 16
From boisterous bars in Tokyo to bucolic breweries in the hinterland beyond the capital, sake is intertwined with Japan’s cultural and spiritual life.
Chiba man admits to killing ‘about 100 cats’
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 16
A 49-year-old man accused of shooting two cats with an air gun in separate incidents has admitted to dozens of other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
What's Behind Japan's Child Suicide Crisis?
Nobita from Japan - Jul 16
I'm sorry for reporting a negative news so often. I know this video will make you uncomfortable, but I think it's so important to face the reality.
Tokyo vending machines sell Olympics souvenirs
INQUIRER.net - Jul 15
Japanese vending machines dispense everything from pizza to cigarettes and edible insects. Now there are even ones where you can buy Olympics souvenirs.
84 victims of atomic bombing 'black rain' eligible for aid, court rules
Japan Times - Jul 14
The Hiroshima High Court ruled Wednesday that 84 people in Hiroshima are eligible to receive state health care benefits even though they were exposed to radioactive "black rain" following the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing outside an area currently recognized by the government.
The new Kyoto Animation commercials will have you in tears in just 30 seconds
soranews24.com - Jul 14
KyoAni proves they’re still one of the best with these breathtaking beautiful commercials.
4 Olympic workers from U.S., Britain arrested over alleged cocaine use
Japan Today - Jul 13
Four electricians from the United States and Britain who came to Japan to work on the Tokyo Olympics have been arrested on suspicion of using cocaine, police said Tuesday.
Monuments of recovery from 2011 disaster unveiled
NHK - Jul 13
Three monuments that symbolize the effort to recover after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan have been unveiled ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Famed Kyoto potter fatally shot by girlfriend with crossbow in love hotel
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 13
KYOTO (TR) – A famous potter was fatally shot by his girlfriend with a crossbow inside a love hotel in Kyoto City last week, police have revealed, reports Abema Times
Man arrested for attempted murder of wife
Japan Today - Jul 13
Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he strangled and stabbed his 26-year-old wife at their apartment on Saturday.
Meet the First Half Indian Miss World Japan
Asian Boss - Jul 12
Meet former Miss World Japan winner Priyanka Yoshikawa who’s the first half Indian, half Japanese to win the competition in 2016.
