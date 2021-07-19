Keigo Oyamada to quit Olympic opening ceremony role over past bullying
Japan Times -- Jul 19
Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada said Monday he will leave the creative team for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics after admitting that he bullied children with disabilities many years ago.
The 52-year-old musician’s resignation, coming just before Friday’s opening ceremony, is the latest incident to beset the Olympics, which will be held mostly without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic. - Japan Times
開会式まであと4日。批判の声は一向に収まりません。 当時、いじめに遭っていた人たちは、この言葉に何を思うのでしょうか。 小山田圭吾さん（52）の謝罪文：「大変、今さらではありますが、連絡を取れる手段を探し、受け入れてもらえるのであれば直接、謝罪をしたいと思っております」 国内外で活躍するミュージシャンのコーネリアスこと小山田圭吾さんが自身のSNSに謝罪文を掲載したのは16日のこと。 - ANNnewsCH
Japan: Tokyo's outdoor swimming venue "dirty" just days before Olympics
Ruptly - Jul 19
Concerns were raised about the smell and the quality of water of the Tokyo Bay, the outdoor swimming venue for the Olympics' triathlon, just days before the games are set to begin.
Keigo Oyamada to quit Olympic opening ceremony role over past bullying
Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada said Monday he will leave the creative team for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics after admitting that he bullied children with disabilities many years ago.
2 cases at Village are S.Africa soccer players
NHK - Jul 19
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has confirmed that two athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus are players of South Africa's men's soccer team staying at the Athletes' Village.
Yokozuna Hakuho wins 45th title
NHKn - Jul 19
Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho defeated Ozeki Champion Terunofuji on Sunday to win his 45th title. The victory came on the final day of the July Grand Sumo Tournament in Nagoya.
Three Olympic coronavirus cases found on same team
NHK - Jul 18
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said the two athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday and a staff member who was announced to have tested positive on Saturday belong to the same team.
Grosso Forever: Japan Love Note: Women Shredders | Skate | VANS
Vans - Jul 18
There are so many amazing women in the Japanese skate scene.
Missing Ugandan athlete left note saying he wants to work in Japan
Japan Times - Jul 17
OSAKA – A Ugandan athlete who is missing from his pre-Olympic training camp in Osaka Prefecture left a note saying he hoped to work in Japan because life is difficult in his home country, a local official said Friday.
'Naomi Osaka' docuseries takes intimate look at tennis star
Japan Today - Jul 16
Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docuseries about the four-time Grand Slam champion.
China to send largest overseas team to Tokyo Games
South China Morning Post - Jul 15
China is assembling the largest delegation it has ever sent to an overseas competition for the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Games organizers urge no gathering around cauldron
NHK - Jul 15
NHK has learned that the Tokyo Games organizing committee will urge people not to gather to observe the Games' cauldron in the capital's waterfront area.
Refugee Olympic Team delays travel to Japan due to COVID-19 case
Japan Times - Jul 15
The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday the Refugee Olympic Team will currently not travel to Japan after an official with the delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.
東京オリンピック2020について知っておくべき10項目
newsonjapan.com - Jul 15
東京オリンピック2020が間もなく行われようとしています。世界中の何百万人ものスポーツファンが2週間の祭典に向け準備をしています。
Shohei Ohtani becomes first player to start MLB All-Star Game as both hitter and pitcher
Japan Times - Jul 14
DENVER – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday became the first player in the 88-year history of the All-Star Game to start as both a hitter and pitcher.
Olympics chief Thomas Bach mixes up Japanese and Chinese at Tokyo 2020 presser
Guardian News - Jul 14
The International Olympics Committee president, Thomas Bach, mistakenly referred to Japanese people as 'Chinese' during a Tokyo 2020 press conference in Japan.
Tokyo Olympics village opens amid COVID pandemic
NHK - Jul 13
The athletes' village for the Tokyo Games opened on Tuesday, 10 days before the opening ceremony of the Games.
Kenya rugby team arrives in Kurume, Japan
Kenya CitizenTV - Jul 12
Team Kenya athletes continue to settle in Kurume city Japan after the arrival of the rugby sevens men team as well as the remaining members of the women's volleyball team.
