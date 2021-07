Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada said Monday he will leave the creative team for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics after admitting that he bullied children with disabilities many years ago.

The 52-year-old musician’s resignation, coming just before Friday’s opening ceremony, is the latest incident to beset the Olympics, which will be held mostly without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic. - Japan Times 開会式まであと4日。批判の声は一向に収まりません。 当時、いじめに遭っていた人たちは、この言葉に何を思うのでしょうか。 小山田圭吾さん(52)の謝罪文:「大変、今さらではありますが、連絡を取れる手段を探し、受け入れてもらえるのであれば直接、謝罪をしたいと思っております」 国内外で活躍するミュージシャンのコーネリアスこと小山田圭吾さんが自身のSNSに謝罪文を掲載したのは16日のこと。 - ANNnewsCH

Japan: Tokyo's outdoor swimming venue "dirty" just days before Olympics

Ruptly - Jul 19

Concerns were raised about the smell and the quality of water of the Tokyo Bay, the outdoor swimming venue for the Olympics' triathlon, just days before the games are set to begin.

Keigo Oyamada to quit Olympic opening ceremony role over past bullying

Japan Times - Jul 19

2 cases at Village are S.Africa soccer players

NHK - Jul 19

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has confirmed that two athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus are players of South Africa's men's soccer team staying at the Athletes' Village.

Yokozuna Hakuho wins 45th title

NHKn - Jul 19

Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho defeated Ozeki Champion Terunofuji on Sunday to win his 45th title. The victory came on the final day of the July Grand Sumo Tournament in Nagoya.

Three Olympic coronavirus cases found on same team

NHK - Jul 18

Grosso Forever: Japan Love Note: Women Shredders | Skate | VANS

Vans - Jul 18

There are so many amazing women in the Japanese skate scene.

Missing Ugandan athlete left note saying he wants to work in Japan

Japan Times - Jul 17

'Naomi Osaka' docuseries takes intimate look at tennis star

Japan Today - Jul 16

China to send largest overseas team to Tokyo Games

South China Morning Post - Jul 15

Games organizers urge no gathering around cauldron

NHK - Jul 15

Refugee Olympic Team delays travel to Japan due to COVID-19 case

Japan Times - Jul 15

東京オリンピック2020について知っておくべき10項目

newsonjapan.com - Jul 15

東京オリンピック2020が間もなく行われようとしています。世界中の何百万人ものスポーツファンが2週間の祭典に向け準備をしています。

Shohei Ohtani becomes first player to start MLB All-Star Game as both hitter and pitcher

Japan Times - Jul 14

Olympics chief Thomas Bach mixes up Japanese and Chinese at Tokyo 2020 presser

Guardian News - Jul 14

Tokyo Olympics village opens amid COVID pandemic

NHK - Jul 13

