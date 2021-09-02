Emperor Emeritus is oldest among Japan's monarchs
NHK -- Sep 02
Japan's Emperor Emeritus became the oldest of the country's monarchs, past and present, on Thursday at the age of 87 years and eight months.
The former Emperor Akihito was born on December 23, 1933, or 32,031 days ago. His father, the late Emperor Showa, lived for the same number of days.
Official documents show that on July 12, 1985, the late Emperor Showa's lifespan tied the record of the 108th emperor, Gomizunoo, who reigned in the 17th century. The Emperor Showa asked that no celebratory events be held.
The Imperial Household Agency says the Emperor Emeritus is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus and the difficulties many people in Japan are facing. It says he is also refraining from going out.
Agency officials say no celebrations will be held in praise of the longevity of the Emperor Emeritus.
James May Becomes a Samurai Warrior | James May: Our Man in Japan
The Grand Tour - Sep 19
Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.
Lycra EROTICA?! Introducing Zentai, Japan’s Latest Cosplay Fetish
Channel 4 - Sep 18
What makes lycra erotic? Vicky Pattison travels to Tokyo to learn about Zentai... and the surprising origins of this lycra body suit fetish!
Johnny Depp film sees Minamata pollution issue as cautionary tale
Kyodo - Sep 18
For Hollywood star Johnny Depp, the story of an act of industrial pollution that devastated the southwestern Japanese coastal community of Minamata over half a century ago is one that had to be told, not only for its victims but for current and future generations.
Princess Mako's partner Kei Komuro plans return from U.S. ahead of wedding
Japan Times - Sep 17
Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako, plans to soon return from the United States to Japan in order to prepare for their marriage, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday, despite some public discontent over a money dispute involving his mother.
Music Making Of Japan
HUMANKIND - Sep 17
Music composed and produced by Arnaud Roy for Amplitude Studios.
Vending machine offers edible insects
NHK - Sep 16
Foods with insect extracts and edible insects are being sold in vending machines across Japan.
World's oldest woman celebrated in Fukuoka
NHK - Sep 15
A 118-year-old Japanese woman was celebrated ahead of Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. She is recognized as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records.
Osaka pachinko parlor used as vaccination site
Japan Today - Sep 15
A pachinko parlor in Osaka was used as a site for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday.
Three years after Hokkaido quake, hard-hit communities facing depopulation
Japan Times - Sep 14
Three years have passed since a massive earthquake struck Hokkaido’s eastern Iburi region, killing 44 people, but some hard-hit areas are still suffering from the aftermath of the disaster in the form of depopulation.
Japanese violinist wins top Munich prize
NHK - Sep 13
Japanese violinist, Okamoto Seiji, won the top prize at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.
Being An American Pornstar in Japan
Asian Boss - Sep 12
We sat down with June Lovejoy to find out what’s it like being an American in the Japanese JAV industry.
The Insane Finances of the Modern Japanese Emperor
How Money Works - Sep 11
The immediate royal family has over 1,000 staff working for them directly.
Homeless lady with her pet cat in Tokyo
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 11
Documentary in Asakusa. Gon-chan is really cute cat(〃ω〃)
Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing mother on Kobe street
Japan Today - Sep 10
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old mother in Kobe last week. Police said the man then tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the neck.
Three Vietnamese arrested over fake bill use
NHK - Sep 09
Police in Tokyo have arrested three Vietnamese people on suspicion of using counterfeit 10,000 yen banknotes. The bills resemble an old version that features a portrait of ancient Prince Shotoku.
Emperor Naruhito begins move to palace two years after ascension
Japan Times - Sep 07
Emperor Naruhito and his family began moving to their new residence on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday, more than two years after ascending to the throne, the Imperial Household Agency said.
