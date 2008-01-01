Ohtani, Osaka among TIME's 100 most influential people of 2021
Athletes Shohei Ohtani and Naomi Osaka were named "Icons" along with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan who are showcased on one of the magazine's seven worldwide covers. Architect Kengo Kuma, who designed the centerpiece stadium for the Tokyo Olympics, is listed under "Innovators."
Other prominent names featured on the unranked list are U.S. President Joe Biden, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, as well as billionaire Jensen Huang, who cofounded graphics-chip maker Nvidia.
"Shohei Ohtani is just the second baseball player to ever be selected to TIME Magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world," tweeted Los Angeles Angels Communications Manager Matt Birch.
According to Birch, Taiwan's Wang Chien-ming in 2007, then a pitcher for the New York Yankees, is the other player. He also said Ichiro Suzuki was a finalist in 2008 but did not make the final list that year.
Kyodo - Sep 18
The Oct. 17 Tokyo Marathon has been postponed with the capital among areas remaining under a state of emergency over COVID-19, the race's organizing body said Friday.
Japan Today - Sep 17
NHK - Sep 14
Shogi prodigy Fujii Sota has become the youngest player ever to clinch three major professional titles for the Japanese board game, similar to chess.
NHK - Sep 13
Japan's first professional women's soccer league, the WE League, was launched on Sunday.
insidethegames.biz - Sep 10
FIFA is searching for a new venue for this year's Club World Cup after Japan confirmed it had withdrawn as hosts of the tournament due to COVID-19.
Kyodo - Sep 07
Yokozuna Hakuho and his fellow stablemates will miss the entire Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend after two wrestlers at Miyagino stable tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association said Monday.
NHK - Sep 06
The Tokyo Paralympics have now come to a close with a spectacular ceremony featuring music, dance and performance.
NHK - Sep 06
Japan has racked up golds in marathon and badminton in an action-packed final day of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Soccer Stories - Oh My Goal - Sep 04
Hindustan Times - Sep 04
With a violin bow fixed to her prosthetic arm, Manami Ito, a Paralympics swimmer and a qualified nurse performed at the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony.
Kyodo - Sep 03
Yokozuna Hakuho's participation in this month's Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament remains up in the air despite the 36-year-old testing negative for the coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association revealed Thursday.
NHK - Sep 02
An athlete who was caught in Afghanistan's chaos is living out her dream in Tokyo. She's become only the second woman from her country to compete in the Paralympics.
Ruptly - Sep 02
Xiborg CEO Ken Endo displayed his company's latest prosthetic technology being used and tested on Paralympians in Tokyo on Tuesday.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 02
NBC Sports - Aug 31
The top four finishers were separated by .03 seconds in the men's 100m T64 final, where Germany's Felix Streng took gold in 10.76 seconds. Bronze medalists Johannes Floors and Jonnie Peacock tied at 10.79.