WeWork Japan weighs move away from leases in expansion push
The company, which has 38 locations in Japan, intends to expand under the new business model as early as 2022, WeWork Japan CEO Johnny Yoo told Nikkei. The pivot would pave the way for growing to 100 to 200 locations, he said. With many of the current coworking spaces in Tokyo and Osaka, the expansion would include such regional cities as Sapporo and Hiroshima.
Management contracts are common in the luxury hotel industry, with foreign operators running facilities in Japan under the arrangement. Referring to the luxury hotel model, Yoo said WeWork Japan is considering a framework of collecting management fees from the property owners. Companies with strong brands and managerial expertise tend to have an easier time reaching such agreements.
The current business model of leasing space from building owners puts WeWork Japan on the hook for big rent payments. The company also foots the bill for outfitting properties as coworking spaces.
The switch to collecting management fees -- instead of receiving payments from users of coworking spaces -- may reduce WeWork Japan's income, depending on the arrangement and contract terms. But it would help reduce the rent burden and capital outlays. The less cash-intensive approach would curb business risks as well.
Coworking spaces tend to be located in accessible areas, such as close to train stations. Although WeWork Japan has not disclosed specifics, estimates based on average rents in central Tokyo would put monthly payments at hundreds of thousands of dollars per site.
WeWork Japan, a 50-50 joint venture between U.S. parent WeWork and SoftBank Group, has played a key role in developing the domestic market for coworking spaces since opening its first location in 2018. Rival Mitsui Fudosan plans to expand to more than 150 locations by March 2022, tripling from two years earlier. Nomura Real Estate Development targets 150 sites in fiscal 2027.
WeWork Japan is expected to specialize in managing coworking offices, Nikkei has learned, moving away from directly leasing space to reduce its financial exposure while continuing to expand.
Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Nissin Foods' Cup Noodle.
It’s been 10 years since Uniqlo’s global flagship store opened in Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district.
A woman chipped her tooth after biting into a hamburger containing a metal-like object at a McDonald's outlet in southwestern Japan earlier this week, McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) said Friday.
US information technology giant Google has launched its News Showcase service in Japan, enabling users to view news content provided by more than 40 publishers in the country.
Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened.
We're in a sign that corporate spending is perking up despite a wider hit to the economy from the pandemic of Coronavirus. Japan's core machinery orders have risen in July after a dip.
Japan's largest travel agency, JTB Corporation, has sold its headquarters and another building as it suffers from a prolonged travel slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.
Internet platform businesses like Google and Amazon, you would think, necessarily compete in a global market that spans national boundaries.
Australia’s competition regulator on Monday denied approval for an agreement between Qantas Airways Ltd. and Japan Airlines Co. to coordinate flights between Australia and Japan, saying it would reduce competition when coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted and international travel resumes.
After years of shock-and-awe stimulus, the Bank of Japan is quietly rolling back radical policies introduced by its bold chief Haruhiko Kuroda and pioneering controversial new measures that blur the lines between central banking and politics.
Grown in just one country in the world, one bunch of these Japanese grapes can sell for $90 to $450.
Sources say major Japanese mobile phone carrier KDDI is working with US venture firm SpaceX to launch a satellite communications service as early as next year.
Japan’s second-biggest city, Yokohama, has officially withdrawn its bid to host a casino resort.
Japan Airlines Co. said Friday it will raise around Y300 billion ($2.7 billion) via a combination of subordinated loans and bonds to bolster its financial standing as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic drags on.