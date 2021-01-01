Japan in 8K- Amami Oshima (奄美大島 in 8K)
Armadas -- Sep 26
Amami Oshima in located between Kyushu and Okinawa. The island is covered with subtropical rain forests and has high biodiversity value.
In July 2021, Amami Oshima along with Tokunoshima Island, Northern part of Okinawa Island, and Iriomote Island were registered as the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site.
九州と沖縄の中間に位置する奄美大島。亜熱帯の森と豊かな生物多様性を誇る奄美大島は2021年7月、徳之島、沖縄島北部および西表島と共にUNESCOの世界自然遺産に登録されました。
Typhoon Mindulle develops to highest intensity
NHK - Sep 27
Typhoon Mindulle, currently situated over waters far south of Japan, has reached the highest level on the intensity scale.
Two Nights on the Japan’s Vending Machine Ferry | Tokyo to Shinmoji
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 27
I took the Japan's vending machine ferry from Tokyo to Shinmoji. This overnight ferry has a lot of food vending machines instead of a restaurant.
Smallest number of trekkers on Mt. Fuji
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's highest peak, Mount Fuji, drew the smallest number of hikers during the summer climbing season in 40 years.
What a Japanese Beach is Like | Life in Japan Vlog (Summer 2021)
Reina Scully - Sep 27
Okay, this vlog ended up being a lot more about food than I intended, but like I said in the video food ALWAYS tastes so much better when you're at the beach~
Turtle holds up air traffic at Narita Airport
NHK - Sep 25
A turtle found on a runway at an international airport serving Tokyo prevented aircraft from taking off for a short time on Friday. One of the planes left idling on the tarmac features a turtle design.
Entering Japan During COVID in 2021
Life in Japan - Sep 25
Want to enter Japan in 2021? Not so fast! There’s a lot of things you need to have in hand before you can even get on that plane. Negative COVID tests, visas and special documents are only the beginning — here's what it takes to make it to Japan in 2021!
Kyoto without the crowds - Summer 2021
Javis and Lea - Sep 24
This was part 2 of our Kyoto trip, and it features Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Fushimi Inari Shrine, Kyoto's 2 most popular attractions!
Monkey caught at Tokyo's Haneda Airport
NHK - Sep 22
A monkey has been caught on the premises of Haneda Airport in Tokyo. It is believed to be wild.
The Most Beautiful images of the harvest moon in TOKYO, JAPAN
TBS NEWS - Sep 22
ＴＢＳのカメラマンが撮影する中秋の名月。今年は８年ぶりに十五夜で満月となりました。
CHIKAN: molestation on trains is NO JOKE in Japan!
Let's ask Shogo -Your Japanese friend in Kyoto - Sep 21
You might have an image that Japan is a very safe country with hardly any crimes. But if you take a closer look, the reality might be a bit different.
Kyoto is facing bankruptcy. What happens now?
Japan Times - Sep 21
KYOTO – The ancient capital of Kyoto has long been a tourist mecca, attracting domestic and international travelers to its World Heritage-designated temples, shrines and rock gardens.
Kyoto | Minecraft Build The Earth
Hun3tr - Sep 20
This is the cinematic showcase of Kyoto, Japan built by the PippenFTS YouTube group.
Inexpensive Relaxing Overnight Ferry Travel in Japan | Hokkaido to Niigata
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 19
I traveled from Tomakomai, Hokkaido to Niigata by Shin Nihonkai Ferry. It was another relaxing ferry ride in Japan.
Hokkaido Driving in Winter | Japan Rental Car Selection
ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 19
Today we'll talk about driving around Hokkaido in winter and rental car selections in Japan from some car rental companies.
