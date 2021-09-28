Two Arashi members announce marriage
NHK -- Sep 29
Two members of the Japanese pop idol group Arashi have announced their marriages.
Sakurai Sho and Aiba Masaki made their announcements separately through their agency on Tuesday.
Both Sakurai and Aiba thanked their fans for their love and support, but made no mention of who they had married.
アイドルグループ「嵐」の櫻井翔さん（39）と相葉雅紀さん（38）がそれぞれ結婚を発表しました。 - ANNnewsCH
Tokyo police arrest 2 suspects over fake artworks
NHK - Sep 28
Tokyo police have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in producing and selling forged prints of works by prominent Japanese painters.
Customs in Japan seizing more cannabis
NHK - Sep 27
The finance ministry says Japanese customs officials have confiscated a total of 83 kilograms of cannabis at seaports and airports during the first six months of this year.
Traditional Japanese Wedding In Kyoto
HTP FILM - Sep 27
Bride wears a traditional pure white silk kimono called Shiromuku at Japanese ceremony.
The trial of a yakuza boss ends with a death sentence … and a threat
Japan Times - Sep 26
“I thought I’d get a fair decision. This is completely unfair. The whole thing was based on presumption. You will regret this for the rest of your life.”
Woman gets five years in prison for killing her newborn in Tokyo airport toilet
Japan Times - Sep 26
A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old mother to five years in prison for killing her newborn child in an airport restroom and burying the corpse in a central Tokyo park in 2019.
Japan's Princess Mako to give up one-off payment worth more than $1m in controversial marriage
straitstimes.com - Sep 26
Japan's Princess Mako is set to forgo a one-off million-dollar payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, media said on Saturday (Sept 25), clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiance.
Princess Mako's boyfriend to return to Japan on Sept. 27 ahead of marriage
Kyodo - Sep 23
Kei Komuro, the 29-year-old boyfriend of Princess Mako, will likely return to Japan next Monday from the United States where he has been living, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday, ahead of their planned marriage.
Emperor harvests rice at Imperial Palace
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has harvested rice at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, as part of an annual event.
17-year-old boy will not be prosecuted over 6-year-old sister’s death
Japan Today - Sep 21
A family court in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has ruled that a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injuries resulting in the death of his six-year-old sister, will not be prosecuted.
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving body of newborn in Tokyo toilet bowl
Japan Times - Sep 21
A Thai woman was arrested Monday and charged with abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl after giving birth in a bathroom at a Tokyo condominium, police said.
Homeless life in Japan
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 20
How to survive in today's world in Asakusa Sumida river Tokyo.
Japan's elderly population hits record high
NHK - Sep 20
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their ratio to the overall population, are both at record highs.
19-year-old woman arrested over theft of Y13 mil watch on 'papa-katsu' date
Japan Today - Sep 20
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a watch worth about 13 million yen from a 37-year-old company executive with whom she was having a papa katsu date.
James May Becomes a Samurai Warrior | James May: Our Man in Japan
The Grand Tour - Sep 19
Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.
Lycra EROTICA?! Introducing Zentai, Japan’s Latest Cosplay Fetish
Channel 4 - Sep 18
What makes lycra erotic? Vicky Pattison travels to Tokyo to learn about Zentai... and the surprising origins of this lycra body suit fetish!
