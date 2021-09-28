Places at 46% of private Japanese universities not filled in 2021
Japan Times -- Sep 29
New enrollments at 46.4%, or 277, of four-year private Japanese universities in spring 2021 were less than the number of places offered, up 15.4 percentage points from the previous fiscal year, a survey by a mutual private school organization showed Tuesday.
A decrease of around 26,000 in the 18-year-old population, as well as the number of international students due to the coronavirus pandemic, are believed to be factors in the low enrollments, the Promotion and Mutual Aid Corporation for Private Schools of Japan said.
The survey found that the fill rate of places available at overall private universities dropped by 2.8 percentage points to 99.8%, falling below 100% for the first time since the survey began in fiscal 1999.
The number of private universities with fewer admissions than places had been declining for the past four fiscal years. While the overall number of places increased by about 4,000 this fiscal year, total new enrollments fell by about 9,600.continue reading...
Japanese Mixed Rice | Takikomi Gohan
Kimono Mom - Sep 27
Welcome to Kimono Mom's Kitchen! This is a cooking show by a Japanese mom and her daughter. Today we made Mixed Rice, Takikomi Gohan. It's easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
Origin of Zen Buddhism in Japan
Linfamy - Sep 27
History of Japan: The origin of Zen Buddhism in Japan.
Why have COVID-19 cases in Tokyo plummeted? Study points to restraint by the unvaccinated.
Japan Times - Sep 27
There are likely many factors behind Tokyo’s dramatic fall in new COVID-19 cases, but research shows that one group may be playing a surprising role in ending the fifth wave: the unvaccinated.
Chopstick: A necessity in Japanese culture
ANI News - Sep 25
Chopstick has been used by people for more than three thousand years in Japan. But in this kindergarten in Tokyo, there is a new experience for children who enjoy using them while eating their meals.
Noppera-bō - Japanese Faceless Ghost Urban Legend + Stories
Haunting Tube - Sep 24
The Noppera-bō (のっぺらぼう), or faceless ghost, is a Japanese yōkai that looks like a human but has no face.
Rare shark born in a living room
Nippon TV News 24 Japan - Sep 23
A high school student successfully films a rare shark being born in his living room.
The Day in the Life of Indian Student in Japanese University!!
MaharaJapan - Sep 23
Namaste~! Our friend, Atre! Today we cover a story about his life in Japan!!
Elementary school teacher arrested after leaving smartphone in girls changing room
Japan Today - Sep 21
Japan is no stranger to unfortunate crimes of perversion, but typically when the perpetrator is caught, they’re honest about what they did and why.
Experts reach out to Japanese youths to debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths
Japan Times - Sep 21
Will vaccines against COVID-19 cause infertility in women? Or will a dose make someone sick because the live coronavirus is inside the shot? After all, aren’t the vaccines unsafe because they were developed too quickly?
OECD: Japan lowest in women studying science
NHK - Sep 21
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released an annual report titled "Education at a Glance." Its data showed that among its member countries, Japan had the lowest ratio of female entrants into tertiary education studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics in 2019.
Why is there WASABI in sushi?
Let's ask Shogo -Your Japanese friend in Kyoto - Sep 20
Should Japan's food traditions be preserved?
OCHAZUKE | 3 types of Rice in Green tea
Kimono Mom - Sep 19
Today we madeOcha-zuke. It's easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
If you keep telling your kids that veges are delicious
Kimono Mom - Sep 18
The vegetables her grandmother sends her are the best in the world!
More schools in Japan adopting genderless options
Japan Times - Sep 15
Genderless options are increasingly finding their way into schools in Japan, easing pressure on students to conform to norms and stereotypes.
Number of centenarians in Japan tops 86,000
NHK - Sep 15
A government survey has shown that the number of centenarians in Japan has hit a record high of more than 86,000.
