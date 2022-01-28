Olympian Ai Fukuhara as first WTT Japan General Manager

World Table Tennis (WTT) has appointed Ai Fukuhara as the organisation’s first-ever General Manager in Japan. The ex-table tennis player and Olympic medalist will look to create tournament opportunities, drive sponsorship and investment efforts, supporting the sport’s growth, and boost media rights sales in the country.

WTT has stated that Japan is the second biggest table tennis market, with several players in the Top 10 and a new generation coming through on the world stage.

On her new role, Fukuhara stated: “I have been involved in table tennis as a player till now, and I am thrilled WTT has recognised my results and experience. As WTT Japan General Manager, I’ll be able to support the players and the table tennis family from a different angle and perspective, and I hope to be able to liven up the sport.

Fukuhara turned professional at age ten and became the youngest player to play for the national team. A four-time Olympian, she won a team silver medal at the Olympic Games London 2012, which was Japan’s first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.

Prior to her retirement from competition in October 2018, she also took bronze at Rio 2016 and won six world championship medals throughout her career.