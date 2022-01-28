Olympian Ai Fukuhara as first WTT Japan General Manager
WTT has stated that Japan is the second biggest table tennis market, with several players in the Top 10 and a new generation coming through on the world stage.
On her new role, Fukuhara stated: “I have been involved in table tennis as a player till now, and I am thrilled WTT has recognised my results and experience. As WTT Japan General Manager, I’ll be able to support the players and the table tennis family from a different angle and perspective, and I hope to be able to liven up the sport.
Fukuhara turned professional at age ten and became the youngest player to play for the national team. A four-time Olympian, she won a team silver medal at the Olympic Games London 2012, which was Japan’s first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.
Prior to her retirement from competition in October 2018, she also took bronze at Rio 2016 and won six world championship medals throughout her career.
insidersport.com - Jan 29
NHK - Jan 28
Japanese wheelchair tennis player Kunieda Shingo has won his 11th Australian Open men's singles title.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 28
newsonjapan.com - Jan 28
NHK - Jan 25
Japanese sea adventurer Horie Kenichi has taken a step toward his goal of becoming the oldest person ever to sail solo and nonstop across the Pacific.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 25
The 2022 J1 League campaign is due to begin on 18 February, which means that clubs throughout Japan are already busy launching their new kits, alongside season ticket campaigns to fill an impressive array of magnificent stadiums throughout the country.
Kyodo - Jan 23
A Japanese company has become a world leader in a very specific area of ski manufacturing, with its triangular logo set to be seen at the Beijing Olympic Games on the skis of most of the world's best moguls racers.
NHK - Jan 23
Mitakeumi beat Yokozuna Grand Champion Terunofuji to win the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.
Kyodok - Jan 22
Defending champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Australian Open on Friday in a third-round upset against 60th-ranked American Amanda Anisimova.
Japan Times - Jan 22
The Japanese Olympic Committee on Thursday named speed skater Miho Takagi as team captain for the upcoming Beijing Winter Games, where the three-time Olympian is expected to contend for multiple gold medals.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 21
Netflix Anime - Jan 20
NHK - Jan 17
Japanese golfer Matsuyama Hideki has clinched his eighth PGA victory, beating his own record for the most tour wins by a Japanese male player.
CNA - Jan 15
Japanese gymnastics legend Kohei Uchimura has announced his retirement. Dubbed "King Kohei" for his outstanding success, the 33-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the greatest male gymnasts of all time.
Kyodo - Jan 14
Veteran No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi took advantage of a slipup to snap yokozuna Terunofuji's 23-match win streak Friday and remain within one win of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament lead.
Kyodo - Jan 14
The Japanese Olympic Committee will select veteran Nordic combined skier Akito Watabe as a flagbearer for February's Beijing Winter Games, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.