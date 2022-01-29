Post offices suspend services amid pandemic

Dozens of post offices in Japan have been forced to suspend in-person services amid the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

Japan Post says that as of Friday evening, 45 branches had halted their counter services after several employees got infected or were classified as close contacts.

Most of the affected branches are small, but some are in urban areas and have large customer bases.

One is in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, and gets an average of about 100 visitors each day. Management suspended counter services on January 20, and has also halted ATM services. People are asked to use a nearby post office instead.

Another post office in Setagaya suspended in-person services last Monday. It typically gets around 1,000 visitors a day.

Japan Post says wherever possible it is sending workers from surrounding branches to assist at outlets that have been hit by sudden staff shortages. But it says this is becoming increasingly difficult.

It says there has been no major impact on its delivery services.