Head of Japan Olympic Team expresses high hope on athletes' best performance
Japan is sending 124 athletes to the 17-day Games, which starts on Friday. That is a record high for the Winter Olympics held overseas. Japan aims to win more medals than the 13 it won in the 2018 PyeongChang Games.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the head of Team Japan, Ito Hidehito, said he wants the athletes to always keep in mind that personal integrity is part of being world-class athletes.
Ito also mentioned a Japanese athlete who tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after arriving in Beijing.
He said the athlete has since tested negative twice, and according to the rules set by the Games' organizers, was allowed to leave a quarantine hotel and return to the Olympic Village on Thursday to resume practice.
Ito said that everyone on Team Japan is taking every anti-COVID precaution they can, but no-one knows when they might get infected.
He said he is relieved that the athlete has now been allowed to compete in the Olympics.
wired - Feb 04
Tango Gameworks' latest title is a crash course in traditional Japanese culture alongside the complexities of everyday modern Japanese society.
NHK - Feb 04
Kyodo - Jan 31
Nadeshiko Japan qualified for football's Women's World Cup on Sunday with a 7-0 Asian Cup quarterfinal win against Thailand in Navi Mumbai, India.
insidersport.com - Jan 29
World Table Tennis (WTT) has appointed Ai Fukuhara as the organisation’s first-ever General Manager in Japan. The ex-table tennis player and Olympic medalist will look to create tournament opportunities, drive sponsorship and investment efforts, supporting the sport’s growth, and boost media rights sales in the country.
NHK - Jan 28
Japanese wheelchair tennis player Kunieda Shingo has won his 11th Australian Open men's singles title.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 28
newsonjapan.com - Jan 28
NHK - Jan 25
Japanese sea adventurer Horie Kenichi has taken a step toward his goal of becoming the oldest person ever to sail solo and nonstop across the Pacific.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 25
The 2022 J1 League campaign is due to begin on 18 February, which means that clubs throughout Japan are already busy launching their new kits, alongside season ticket campaigns to fill an impressive array of magnificent stadiums throughout the country.
Kyodo - Jan 23
A Japanese company has become a world leader in a very specific area of ski manufacturing, with its triangular logo set to be seen at the Beijing Olympic Games on the skis of most of the world's best moguls racers.
NHK - Jan 23
Mitakeumi beat Yokozuna Grand Champion Terunofuji to win the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.
Kyodok - Jan 22
Defending champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Australian Open on Friday in a third-round upset against 60th-ranked American Amanda Anisimova.
Japan Times - Jan 22
The Japanese Olympic Committee on Thursday named speed skater Miho Takagi as team captain for the upcoming Beijing Winter Games, where the three-time Olympian is expected to contend for multiple gold medals.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 21
Netflix Anime - Jan 20
NHK - Jan 17
Japanese golfer Matsuyama Hideki has clinched his eighth PGA victory, beating his own record for the most tour wins by a Japanese male player.