Japan OKs asset freezes on 398 Russians, including Putin's daughters

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Cabinet also approved an import ban on 38 items, including vodka and other liquors, electric machinery and lumber, effective April 19. The latest annual imports of these items add up to ¥16 billion, accounting for about 1.1% of total imports from Russia, according to the government.

The fresh sanctions that are in step with punitive measures taken by the United States and the European Union include freezing assets of 28 more Russian organizations such as those related to military business and two more lenders Sberbank and Alfa Bank. The measure for the banks will be implemented on May 12.

The Japanese government will also prohibit Japanese individuals and companies to make any new investments to the country.