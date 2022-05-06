Child victims of 2011 disaster remembered with carp streamers

Child victims of the major earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011 have been remembered with hundreds of streamers painted with a blue carp pattern fluttering in a clear sky.

People in Japan traditionally fly carp streamers to celebrate Children's Day on May 5.

Local residents, volunteers and others flew about 650 textile windsocks on strings in the city of Higashi Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, on Thursday.

The blue streamers representing children had been donated from across the country. Some bore messages, such as "Let's swim into the future!" and "Keep your chin up!"

The project was launched by Ito Kento, who lost his younger brother, mother and grandparents in the tsunami.

He came up with the idea when he remembered how his brother, who was 5 years old at the time of the disaster, loved Children's Day celebrations.

Ito said he was glad to resume the event, as preparations did not go as smoothly as he had hoped due to the spread of the coronavirus. He added that he will steadily nurture the project so it can continue for the next 100 years.