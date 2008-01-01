Japan town sues after $360,000 subsidy mix-up
enca.com -- May 12
A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.
Last month, the town in western Yamaguchi prefecture, sent 100,000 yen ($768) each to 463 low-income households affected by the pandemic.
But in the process, they mistakenly transferred an additional lump sum of 46.3 million yen to a single household.
Red-faced officials immediately visited the recipient, who has not been identified and were told the money would be returned.
But despite frantic follow-up letters and calls, there was no sign of the money.
When they finally made face-to-face contact again, according to a letter released by the mayor, the recipient admitted having "moved the money and being unable to return it but said they were willing to atone for the sin."
Woman indicted on cocaine smuggling charge
Japan Today - May 12
Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.
Japan town sues after $360,000 subsidy mix-up
A man who arrived in Japan with a fake passport did not mysteriously vanish
fullfact.org - May 12
A Facebook post claims that experts believe a man who travelled to Japan using a fake passport was from a parallel universe.
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships from November
The Star - May 11
Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November after revising current rules, officials said Wednesday (May 11), becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.
Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
Musk tweet on Japan provokes anger
canberratimes.com.au - May 09
An Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate has sparked sarcasm and anger - though much of the angst is aimed at a Japanese government many say does little to address the issue.
Panda in Japan gets Mother's Day gifts
NHK - May 09
A giant panda has received Mother's Day gifts at a theme park in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.
New York's top-shelf sushi surges past $1,000 a meal
Nikkein - May 09
Eating at a high-end sushi restaurant in New York City can set you back by four figures these days, with the bill pushed up by costs for shipping, ingredients and labor.
'Like family': Japan's virtual YouTubers make millions from fans
Japan Times - May 07
Mayu Iizuka sheds her soft-spoken personality and starts cackling, screaming and waving wildly in a makeshift studio in Tokyo as her avatar appears on a livestream before hundreds of fans.
Kanye West emerges in Japan with his new muse
msn.com - May 06
Kanye West was spotted in Japan alongside his new muse Chaney Jones, after laying low for a while following his public bitter divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Child victims of 2011 disaster remembered with carp streamers
NHK - May 06
Child victims of the major earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011 have been remembered with hundreds of streamers painted with a blue carp pattern fluttering in a clear sky.
The history and meaning of Children’s Day in Japan
theconversation.com - May 05
In Japan, Children’s Day – Kodomo no Hi – is held on May 5 and marks the final national holiday of the period known as Golden Week.
The 5 Reason Why Foreigners Should Not Marry Japanese Men
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 04
The Japanese marriage system is a total opposite to Disney. Instead of becoming a princess, you'll turn into a housemaid. Actually Japanese husbands are more like evil fairy godmothers.
Head of Hokkaido tour boat operator: Fatal accident could have been avoided
NHK - May 04
The president of a tour boat operator in Hokkaido Prefecture, northern Japan, has stated in a document that a fatal accident last month could have been avoided if safety protocols were followed.
Police appeal for help from public over 2008 murder of 15-year-old girl
Japan Today - May 04
Police in Toyota City on Monday appealed to the public for any information that might help apprehend the person or persons who killed a 15-year-old girl in 2008.
Police officer driving patrol car arrested over fatal accident in Sapporo
Japan Today - May 03
Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old assistant police inspector on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the patrol car he was driving hit and killed a pedestrian on Sunday.
