Teenage boy arrested for fatally pushing friend into sea while playing sumo

ICHIKAWA, May 20 (NewsOnJapan) - A 17-year-old unemployed boy has been arrested on suspicion of pushing two school students into the sea in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, with one of them becoming unconscious and the other fatally injured.

In March, nine men and women were playing sumo wrestling on the coast of Shiohama, Ichikawa City, where the two boys fell into the sea from a height of 3 meters. According to police investigations, the 17-year-old friend is suspected of pushing them into the water. 今年3月千葉県市川市で、高校生2人が海に転落して1人が死亡、1人が意識不明となっている事故で、17歳の無職の少年が傷害致死などの疑いで逮捕されました。 3月、市川市塩浜の海岸で、男女9人が相撲をとるなどして遊んでいたところ、いずれも17歳の高校生の男子生徒2人が海に転落して溺れ、1人が死亡し、1人が意識不明の重体となっていました。 警察は現場にいた生徒から当時の状況を聞くなど捜査を進めていましたが、市川市に住む無職の17歳の少年が2人を海に突き落とした疑いがあることが分かり、傷害致死と傷害の疑いで逮捕しました。 警察によりますと、少年と男子生徒2人は友人関係で、いじめの相談はなかったということです。 男子生徒2人は3メートルの高さから海に転落していて、警察は当時の状況を詳しく調べています。 - ANNnewsCH

ICHIKAWA, May 20 (NewsOnJapan) - A 17-year-old unemployed boy has been arrested on suspicion of pushing two school students into the sea in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, with one of them becoming unconscious and the other fatally injured.

Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido

NewsOnJapan - May 19

SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.

Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 million

france24.com - May 19

Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.

Police arrest man who says he spent 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to him

NHK - May 19

Police in western Japan have arrested a 24-year-old man who has been refusing to return 46.3 million yen, or about 360,000 dollars, the town he lives in mistakenly sent him.

15 shocking things recently discovered in Japan

The Supreme - May 19

One of the amazing things that makes Japan such a unique country is how it can mix its ancient history and traditions, with its incredible modernization.

Emperor plants rice seedlings at Imperial Palace paddy field

NHK - May 19

Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seedlings in a paddy field at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.

Dashcam shows 'head-on collision' caused by car driving on wrong side of road

NewsOnJapan - May 18

RYUGASAKI, May 18 (NewsOnJapan) - A dashcam recorder has captured vision of a collision where a car suddenly appears on the wrong side of the road in Ryugasaki City, Ibaraki Prefecture on May 13.

Man arrested for stabbing to death mother-in-law in Tokyo

NewsOnJapan - May 18

TOKYO, May 18 (NewsOnJapan) - An elderly woman was fatally stabbed by her son-in-law with a kitchen knife on Tuesday at a house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo.

Video captures car crashing into hospital waiting room

NewsOnJapan - May 17

NAGASAKI, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A car crashed into a Nagasaki hospital on Tuesday morning, slightly injuring 3 people.

Yoga instructor assaulted by man with stun gun

NewsOnJapan - May 17

TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A 40-year-old office worker has been arrested for attempting to perform an obscene act by pushing a stun gun against a female instructor at a yoga studio in Suginami-ku, Tokyo.

Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild

dailypioneer.com - May 17

Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.

Why Japanese boys hate some girls' necks

Ask Japanese - May 17

Japan's addiction to hair removal salons is becoming stronger these days. Hair removal in Japan costs several hundred dollars but still girls go there regularly. Why?

Disruption to food supplies impacting zoo animals

Nikkei - May 16

Zoos in Japan are struggling to secure feed for grass-eating animals, reflecting worldwide supply disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

US set to remove Aum Shinrikyo from foreign terrorism blacklist

13newsnow.com - May 16

The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, including several that once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Japan Parade in New York

Japan Today - May 15

George Takei, justice activist and pioneering actor most famously known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" series, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal for the first-ever Japan Parade in New York City on Saturday. George Takei, justice activist and pioneering actor most famously known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" series, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal for the first-ever Japan Parade in New York City on Saturday.