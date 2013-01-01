Biden arrives in Japan for summit, Quad meeting
A series of meetings are scheduled during his three-day visit to Japan, which follows his trip to South Korea, including the summit of the Quad group that involves Japan, Australia and India. The president is also likely to have time to take in some traditional aspects of Japanese culture.
Biden's last visit to Japan was in 2013 as then U.S. President Barack Obama's vice president. First lady Jill Biden, who traveled to Japan last summer to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, did not accompany her husband.
On Monday, Biden will meet Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo before heading to what will be his first in-person, sit-down bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Guest House.
Biden will launch on the same day his administration's first major economic initiative in the Indo-Pacific that is aimed at beefing up collaboration on issues ranging from supply chains and standards for a digital economy to infrastructure.
He will also meet with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s. The families have hoped for U.S. support to help resolve the issue, as aging relatives may have little time left.
Later Monday, Biden will attend a dinner hosted by Kishida at Happoen in Tokyo, known for its Japanese-style garden featuring teahouses, a pond and bonsai trees.
The two leaders may take a stroll in the garden, while Japan's first lady, Yuko Kishida, is expected to do a demonstration of traditional tea-serving for Biden, according to Japanese government sources.
Japan Today - May 22
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Sunday, his first trip to the Asian country since taking office, hoping to bolster the bilateral alliance amid China's assertiveness and reaffirm cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.
cbsnews.com - May 21
The glorious ancient monuments, Zen temples and soaring pagodas of Kyoto have made it a major tourist draw for decades.
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has decided to provide a fourth shot of coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks, starting on May 25.
Nikkei - May 20
Japan plans to start requiring large companies to disclose their gender wage gaps as early as this year as part of efforts to address systemic disparities in the workplace.
NHK - May 19
The Japanese government has decided to grant Ukraine an additional 300-million-dollar loan to support the country, which continues to resist Russia's invasion.
newsonjapan.com - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - The draft of measures to strengthen Japan's food security compiled by the Liberal Democratic Party will include increasing production of wheat and soybeans that rely on imports as a countermeasure against soaring raw material prices and to promote a switch to domestic production.
Kyodok - May 17
Japan signed a 13 billion yen ($100 million) loan agreement with Ukraine Monday, offering financial assistance as the country faces an economic crisis due to Russia's invasion.
asiasentinel.com - May 16
South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk-yeol is rushing to mend years of troubled relations with the country’s key neighbor Japan, but the road ahead to reconciliation is littered with detritus of history that won’t be easy to negotiate.
NHK - May 15
Okinawa marks the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from US rule on Sunday.
NHK - May 14
People have taken part in a peace march in Okinawa and called for a reduction of US military facilities in the southern prefecture, ahead of the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from US rule.
Jiji - May 14
Major Japanese ruling and opposition parties Friday agreed on an outline of a planned bill to protect people who ended up appearing in pornographic videos against their will.
Reuters - May 13
Japan's Okinawa is set to mark 50 years since the United States ended its occupation, but there are renewed fears the East China Sea island chain will become a battlefield again.
NHK - May 13
Japan's defense minister says North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Thursday evening.
yahoo.com - May 11
The Japanese government's long-term debt has hit a record Y1 quadrillion (approximately $7.6 trillion) for the first time ever.
arabnews.com - May 10
The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen, and said this assistance was expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people.