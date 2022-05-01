Tokyo Olympics legacy venue proving a chronic headache
Kyodo -- May 28
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
Originally supposed to be privatized after the Olympics to reduce the cost to taxpayers, that project has fallen far behind schedule, and is showing no sign of getting back on track.
In 2019, a year before the Olympics were originally supposed to take place, the government settled on a concrete privatization plan to publicly recruit potential businesses to take over the venue. That timeline, however, hit a snag the same year.
For security reasons, the stadium's detailed plans could not be disclosed to interested businesses. Because of that, the privatization project was put off until after the Olympics. ...continue reading
French Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out in opening round by Amanda Anisimova
WION - May 23
Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.
Sumo: Terunofuji raises 7th Emperor's Cup after loss by Takanosho
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji clinched his seventh Emperor's Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, defeating ozeki Mitakeumi after the joint overnight leader, No. 4 maegashira Takanosho, lost to No. 12 Sadanoumi.
Things I Wish I Knew When I Started Watching Grand Sumo Wrestling
Sumostew - May 22
I’ve been watching the tournaments for over a year now as a non-Japanese person. And I thought I would share with you the things I picked up in my first year of watching sumo that I wished I knew when I started watching the sport as a complete beginner.
2022 YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) | JRA Official
JRA公式チャンネル - May 22
Sunday, 22 May 2022 TOKYO YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) 2400m, Turf
A day with Japanese pro skater
Luis Mora - May 22
Exploring Tokyo, skating with some good friends, and Takuya showing me some Japanese culture in Asakusa.
Japanese Judo Team Training 2022
Judo Highlights - May 19
The Japan Judo team are full of monsters, and here they are all under one roof!
Three Japanese Sports Stars Who Have Made It Internationally
newsonjapan.com - May 19
Japanese people love sports. Some live and breathe their chosen game, dedicating their lives to their passion.
Honda set for F1 return at Japanese Grand Prix
f1i.com - May 18
The Honda name will officially return to F1 later this season, with the manufacturer receiving top billing at next October's Japanese Grand Prix as the event's title sponsor.
Japan's Endo lifts Stuttgart in dramatic Bundesliga finale
Nikkei - May 15
Wataru Endo scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin's expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round on Saturday.
See Why Japan Volleyball Team Has the Best Defense in the World !!!
Power Volleyball - May 14
The Japan men's national volleyball team represents Japan in international volleyball competitions and friendly matches. Their nickname is "RYUJIN NIPPON (龍神 NIPPON) ", meaning "Japanese Dragon God" or "Dragon God of Japan" in Japanese.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits first career grand slam in two-homer game vs. Rays
cbssports.com - May 10
Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani recorded his first grand slam in either his Major League Baseball or Nippon Professional Baseball career and his second multi-homer game of the season on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Los Angeles Angels notched their fifth win in their past six tries by an 11-3 final
Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
