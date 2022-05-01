Tokyo Olympics legacy venue proving a chronic headache

Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.

Originally supposed to be privatized after the Olympics to reduce the cost to taxpayers, that project has fallen far behind schedule, and is showing no sign of getting back on track.

In 2019, a year before the Olympics were originally supposed to take place, the government settled on a concrete privatization plan to publicly recruit potential businesses to take over the venue. That timeline, however, hit a snag the same year.

For security reasons, the stadium's detailed plans could not be disclosed to interested businesses. Because of that, the privatization project was put off until after the Olympics. ...continue reading