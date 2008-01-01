Pinterest ads extended to Japan

Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.

The platform’s partnership with Shopify was also extended to Japan, giving merchants there the ability to add product catalogs to Pinterest and begin running shopping ads.

Pinterest country manager for Japan Kei Narita said in a blog post that 8.7 million people in Japan use Pinterest every month, and two out of five search for ideas on the platform when looking to buy something.

Early partners testing Pinterest ads in Japan included: apparel and beauty care retailer Baycrew’s; Cowcamo, a platform for buying and selling renovated homes; and real estate company Tsukuruba.