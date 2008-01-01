Pinterest ads extended to Japan
The Land of the Rising Pin?
adweek.com -- Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
The platform’s partnership with Shopify was also extended to Japan, giving merchants there the ability to add product catalogs to Pinterest and begin running shopping ads.
Pinterest country manager for Japan Kei Narita said in a blog post that 8.7 million people in Japan use Pinterest every month, and two out of five search for ideas on the platform when looking to buy something.
Early partners testing Pinterest ads in Japan included: apparel and beauty care retailer Baycrew’s; Cowcamo, a platform for buying and selling renovated homes; and real estate company Tsukuruba.
Toyosu market to resume public viewings of tuna auction
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
SoftBank's top executives pay slashed after historic vision fund loss
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
7 Factors That Account for Strong Investor Confidence in Singapore's Economy
Why have investors started coming back to Singapore? It all has to do with the country’s exceptionally strong economic fundamentals.
Japan consumers wait months for washing machines, air conditioners
Home appliances remain in short supply across Japan due to the global semiconductor crunch and supply chain disruptions tied to Beijing's zero-COVID policy, as companies that have resumed production at factories in China say it will take time to reach normal operations.
Japanese consumers face more price hikes this summer
A private survey has found that food and drink manufacturers in Japan have raised prices or plan to increase them for over 8,000 items due to higher raw material costs.
Important tips for promoting your YouTube channel
To run a successful business, it is not enough just to collect a catalog of goods and services.
Assets held by BOJ hit record high
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
Japanese vending machine dispenses ID photos of random strangers
“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.
Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
Cheap onions draw customers to Awaji Island, western Japan
People are flocking to Awaji Island in western Japan to buy cheap onions in the major onion-producing area.
Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch 3 mil. yen at year's 1st auction
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.
Kirin hikes beer prices for first time in 14 years
TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.
